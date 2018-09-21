You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rock’s Much-Courted Lumineers Settle on New Management

With a career song under their belts in "Hey Ho" and the ability to sell out the Bowl and MSG, the group had no shortage of suitors.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lumineers
CREDIT: Scarlet Page

After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed.

Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with them a roster that includes the Grateful Dead and its spinoff Dead & Company, Dead mainstay Bob Weir, Dwight Yoakam and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Cahill also managed the Zac Brown Band until this year.

Among the managers believed to have been in the running to take on the Lumineers were such firms as Red Light, Q Prime and C3 as well as Mick Management’s Michael McDonald and former Kanye West manager Izzy Zivkovic.

The Lumineers became hot commodities on the open market after severing ties this summer with their longtime manager David Meinert, who’d signed the group in 2011 when they were relative unknowns in Denver. Meinert has been hit by an exodus of clients since 11 women accused him of rape, sexual assault or sexual misconduct in a series of well-publicized articles.

The band became one of the most successful acts ever to emerge out of the Americana scene — and a surprise breakout for the independent label Dualtone — after their 2012 single “Ho Hey” became a smash at both pop and alternative radio in the U.S. and crashed the top 10 around the world. They kept the ball in play as their 2016 sophomore album, “Cleopatra,” entered the sales chart at No. 1, with both its title track and “Ophelia” again topping alternative radio charts.Their touring prowess made the Lumineers a particularly desirable managerial magnet: Last year, the group sold out the Hollywood Bowl and a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More Music

  • Lumineers

    Rock's Much-Courted Lumineers Settle on New Management

    After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed. Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with […]

  • Gary Calamar

    Gary Calamar Leaving KCRW After 25 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

    After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed. Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with […]

  • Kelly Clarkson UglyDolls

    Kelly Clarkson Blasts iHeartRadio for Not Playing Her Music

    After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed. Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with […]

  • Mike Locke

    Mike Locke Joins Atlas Music Publishing as VP of Creative Synchronization and Marketing

    After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed. Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with […]

  • Suge Knight

    Suge Knight Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter in 2015 Fatal Hit-and-Run

    After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed. Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with […]

  • Sara Gilbert House

    Sara Gilbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

    After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed. Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad