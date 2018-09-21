Rock’s Much-Courted Lumineers Settle on New Management

After a summer in which the Lumineers suddenly became one of the most sought after clients in music, a winner has emerged in the derby to manage the group. Bernie Cahill of Activist Artists Management has landed the gig, Variety has confirmed.

Activist was launched by Cahill and his former partners at Roar just this April, bringing with them a roster that includes the Grateful Dead and its spinoff Dead & Company, Dead mainstay Bob Weir, Dwight Yoakam and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Cahill also managed the Zac Brown Band until this year.

Among the managers believed to have been in the running to take on the Lumineers were such firms as Red Light, Q Prime and C3 as well as Mick Management’s Michael McDonald and former Kanye West manager Izzy Zivkovic.

The Lumineers became hot commodities on the open market after severing ties this summer with their longtime manager David Meinert, who’d signed the group in 2011 when they were relative unknowns in Denver. Meinert has been hit by an exodus of clients since 11 women accused him of rape, sexual assault or sexual misconduct in a series of well-publicized articles.

The band became one of the most successful acts ever to emerge out of the Americana scene — and a surprise breakout for the independent label Dualtone — after their 2012 single “Ho Hey” became a smash at both pop and alternative radio in the U.S. and crashed the top 10 around the world. They kept the ball in play as their 2016 sophomore album, “Cleopatra,” entered the sales chart at No. 1, with both its title track and “Ophelia” again topping alternative radio charts.Their touring prowess made the Lumineers a particularly desirable managerial magnet: Last year, the group sold out the Hollywood Bowl and a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden.