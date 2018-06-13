‘Love & Hip Hop’ Executive Producer Mona Scott-Young to Release First Novel

Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO).

“Blurred Lines” is described as “a page-turning, juicy story of love, lies and betrayal set in the world of music and entertainment – all themes that our viewers are familiar with, but the novel will take readers ‘beyond the reality’ and delve further into the compelling storytelling they have come to know and love.”

An announcement of the book’s forthcoming release notes that Monami’s aim is to demonstrate “a brand extension designed to engage fans beyond their core experience.”

The most successful iteration of the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise is its Atlanta edition, which, in 2017, notched 5.2 million viewers for its season six premiere, up 17% from the season prior. Its season seven return, however, was down significantly. Other editions of “Love & Hip Hop” include New York, which introduced the world to Cardi B, Miami, and Hollywood. The series launched in 2011.

Scott-Young currently has two additional productions in the works, an untitled Missy Elliott product and the Ken Policard-directed thriller “Hunting Christ,” on which she serves as a producer.