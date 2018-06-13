You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Executive Producer Mona Scott-Young to Release First Novel

"Blurred Lines" is described as "a juicy story of love, lies and betrayal set in the world of music and entertainment."

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mona Scott-Young
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO).

“Blurred Lines” is described as “a page-turning, juicy story of love, lies and betrayal set in the world of music and entertainment – all themes that our viewers are familiar with, but the novel will take readers ‘beyond the reality’ and delve further into the compelling storytelling they have come to know and love.”

An announcement of the book’s forthcoming release notes that Monami’s aim is to demonstrate “a brand extension designed to engage fans beyond their core experience.”

The most successful iteration of the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise is its Atlanta edition, which, in 2017, notched 5.2 million viewers for its season six premiere, up 17% from the season prior. Its season seven return, however, was down significantly. Other editions of “Love & Hip Hop” include New York, which introduced the world to Cardi B, Miami, and Hollywood. The series launched in 2011.

Scott-Young currently has two additional productions in the works, an untitled Missy Elliott product and the Ken Policard-directed thriller “Hunting Christ,” on which she serves as a producer.

More TV

  • Mark BurnettTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    MGM's Mark Burnett: 'The Best Producers Deserve to be Paid Properly'

    Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO). “Blurred Lines” is described as “a […]

  • TV Review: 'Deep State' on Epix

    TV Review: 'Deep State' on Epix

    Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO). “Blurred Lines” is described as “a […]

  • Mona Scott-Young

    'Love & Hip Hop' Executive Producer Mona Scott-Young to Release First Novel

    Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO). “Blurred Lines” is described as “a […]

  • Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones

    Apple's 'Are You Sleeping?' Adds Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Five Others

    Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO). “Blurred Lines” is described as “a […]

  • TV Summit

    CBS, Showtime, Paramount Execs Talk AT&T-Time Warner, 'Roseanne'

    Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO). “Blurred Lines” is described as “a […]

  • Big Brother

    Reality Show Casting Joins Social-Media Age but Human Judgment's Still Key

    Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO). “Blurred Lines” is described as “a […]

  • Starz Comedy 'Now Apocalypse' Adds Evan

    Starz Comedy 'Now Apocalypse' Adds Evan Hart in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop,” is set to release her first novel titled “Blurred Lines” on June 26. The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment (she serves as CEO). “Blurred Lines” is described as “a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad