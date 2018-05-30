Louis Bloom Named President of Island Records U.K.

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Island Records UK, May 2018. Photo by Carsten Windhorst
CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst

Louis Bloom will succeed Darcus Beese as president of Island Records U.K., parent company Universal Music Group announced Wednesday. Bloom, who has worked at Island for 16 years, most recently as head of A&R, takes over the role with immediate effect.

It was announced last week that Beese would move from the U.K. to New York to take over as president of Island Records in the U.S. from David Massey, who is moving to Sony Music. Beese, who had headed the U.K. operation for five years, officially takes on his new role July 1.

Bloom said he wants Island to be “the No. 1 label and home culture and creativity.”

While at Island, Bloom has signed major, multi-platinum-selling artists, including Mumford & Sons, Ben Howard and Hozier, as well as The Feeling, Goyte, and John Newman. Most recently he has signed Catfish and the Bottlemen (via Communion) and JP Cooper.

“Louis grew up surrounded by music, and his passion for everything Island stands for runs deep,” said David Joseph, chairman and CEO of Universal Music U.K. “He has already been a huge part of Island’s recent success and understands the legacy and responsibility of what he is taking on.”

Related

Bloom’s newly structured team includes Alex Boateng as president of urban; Natasha Mann and Olivia Nunn as co-managing directors; and Steve Pitron as senior vice president, Island Records and promotions. Boateng has been with Island since 2009, creating the U.K.’s first major-label urban division last year. Mann and Nunn have been promoted from their jobs as marketing directors. Mann first joined Island in 2009; Nunn has been with the company since 2006. Pitron, who has been with Island since 1996, expands his previous role as senior director of promotions.

“To have contributed to the Island legacy over the past 16 years has been a genuine honor, and to now be given the opportunity to lead this amazing label and help shape our future in what are hugely exciting times is an enormous privilege and a fantastic challenge that myself and the outstanding Island team are relishing,” Bloom said.

(Pictured left to right: Annie Christensen, Natasha Mann, Alex Boateng, Louis Bloom, Olivia Nunn and Steve Pitron)

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

    Louis Bloom will succeed Darcus Beese as president of Island Records U.K., parent company Universal Music Group announced Wednesday. Bloom, who has worked at Island for 16 years, most recently as head of A&R, takes over the role with immediate effect. It was announced last week that Beese would move from the U.K. to New […]

  • Lollapalooza Stockholm to Launch in 2019

    Lollapalooza to Launch in Sweden Next Year

    Louis Bloom will succeed Darcus Beese as president of Island Records U.K., parent company Universal Music Group announced Wednesday. Bloom, who has worked at Island for 16 years, most recently as head of A&R, takes over the role with immediate effect. It was announced last week that Beese would move from the U.K. to New […]

  • SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently

    SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently Injured'

    Louis Bloom will succeed Darcus Beese as president of Island Records U.K., parent company Universal Music Group announced Wednesday. Bloom, who has worked at Island for 16 years, most recently as head of A&R, takes over the role with immediate effect. It was announced last week that Beese would move from the U.K. to New […]

  • Island Records UK, May 2018. Photo

    Louis Bloom Named President of Island Records U.K.

    Louis Bloom will succeed Darcus Beese as president of Island Records U.K., parent company Universal Music Group announced Wednesday. Bloom, who has worked at Island for 16 years, most recently as head of A&R, takes over the role with immediate effect. It was announced last week that Beese would move from the U.K. to New […]

  • Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz

    Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz Album on Decca Records

    Louis Bloom will succeed Darcus Beese as president of Island Records U.K., parent company Universal Music Group announced Wednesday. Bloom, who has worked at Island for 16 years, most recently as head of A&R, takes over the role with immediate effect. It was announced last week that Beese would move from the U.K. to New […]

  • Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With

    Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With Ferocious Diss Track 'The Story of Adidon' (Listen)

    Louis Bloom will succeed Darcus Beese as president of Island Records U.K., parent company Universal Music Group announced Wednesday. Bloom, who has worked at Island for 16 years, most recently as head of A&R, takes over the role with immediate effect. It was announced last week that Beese would move from the U.K. to New […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad