Loretta Lynn Hospitalized With ‘Serious’ Health Issues

Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized with some unspecified but “serious” health issues, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by her relative Michael Lynn.

“I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the hospital with some serious issues,” he wrote. “She needs our prayers right now, and the one thing I do know for sure is that she is a fighter and will not go down easy. PLEASE pray today for her.”

The 86-year-old singer has suffered several medical setbacks in recent months. In May of last year, after she completed work on her latest album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” she suffered a stroke, and earlier this year she broke her hip.

Earlier this week, Lynn she missed the 2018 CMT Artists Of The Year ceremony, where she was to be honored. She wrote in a social media post, “Well Y’all, leave it to me to go and get sick on the very night all my friends are getting together to honor me at the CMT Award Show as their Artist of a Lifetime. I can’t believe that I’m not gonna be there tonight in person, but I am watching and I’m there in spirit!”

“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” Lynn’s 41st studio album, was released on Sept. 28. The album is divided between fresh songs and rootsy re-recordings of vintage tracks like “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” “Wouldn’t It Be Great” had originally been set for release in the spring of last year, but was pushed back to this fall to allow Lynn time to recover from her stroke before promoting it.

Lynn hasn’t lacked for accolades this past decade, having picked up the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for songwriting in 2014 and the Academy of Country Music’s Crystal Milestone Award in 2015.