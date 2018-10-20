You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Loretta Lynn Hospitalized With ‘Serious’ Health Issues

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Loretta Lynn
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized with some unspecified but “serious” health issues, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by her relative Michael Lynn.

“I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the hospital with some serious issues,” he wrote. “She needs our prayers right now, and the one thing I do know for sure is that she is a fighter and will not go down easy. PLEASE pray today for her.”

The 86-year-old singer has suffered several medical setbacks in recent months. In May of last year, after she completed work on her latest album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” she suffered a stroke, and earlier this year she broke her hip.

Earlier this week, Lynn she missed the 2018 CMT Artists Of The Year ceremony, where she was to be honored. She wrote in a social media post, “Well Y’all, leave it to me to go and get sick on the very night all my friends are getting together to honor me at the CMT Award Show as their Artist of a Lifetime. I can’t believe that I’m not gonna be there tonight in person, but I am watching and I’m there in spirit!”

“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” Lynn’s 41st studio album, was released on Sept. 28. The album is divided between fresh songs and rootsy re-recordings of vintage tracks like “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” “Wouldn’t It Be Great” had originally been set for release in the spring of last year, but was pushed back to this fall to allow Lynn time to recover from her stroke before promoting it.

Lynn hasn’t lacked for accolades this past decade, having picked up the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for songwriting in 2014 and the Academy of Country Music’s Crystal Milestone Award in 2015.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • Loretta Lynn

    Loretta Lynn Hospitalized With 'Serious' Health Issues

    Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized with some unspecified but “serious” health issues, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by her relative Michael Lynn. “I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the […]

  • Britney Spears in Las Vegas

    Britney Spears' Strange Vegas Residency Rollout Belies a Big Raise

    Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized with some unspecified but “serious” health issues, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by her relative Michael Lynn. “I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the […]

  • TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops Official

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops Official Trailer for 'Black Monday'

    Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized with some unspecified but “serious” health issues, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by her relative Michael Lynn. “I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the […]

  • Gabrielle CarterisWomen In Film Crystal and

    SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentative Deal on Sound Recordings Contract

    Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized with some unspecified but “serious” health issues, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by her relative Michael Lynn. “I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the […]

  • Janet JacksonBillboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    NBC Announces Date for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

    Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized with some unspecified but “serious” health issues, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by her relative Michael Lynn. “I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad