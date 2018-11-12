Lorde Calls Out Kanye West for ‘Stealing’ Her Stage Design

Kids See Ghosts, the duo featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi, made its live debut Sunday night at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, performing inside a rectangular glass box that reminded many observers of the very similar rectangular glass box that Lorde used on her “Melodrama” tour earlier this year.

According to her Instagram story, Lorde was one of those observers.

The singer compared photos from her concerts with ones from Kids See Ghosts (via Pitchfork), and wrote: “I’m proud of the work I do, and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves. But don’t steal—not from women or anyone else—not in 2018 or ever.

Before Lorde’s post on Monday, Variety asked a rep for West whether the rapper had simply rented Lorde’s stage set; the rep replied he believed West had the set built.

Contacted by Variety, a rep for Lorde had no further comment.

While no plans for a full-scale tour have been announced, it’s hard to imagine that such an elaborate set was assembled for a one-off concert. West has spoken of Kids See Ghosts as an ongoing project — and, as with everything having to do with him in 2018, anything is possible.