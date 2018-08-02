Lollapalooza 2018: How to Watch the Live Stream

The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago.

Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park.

The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, the National, Vampire Weekend, and ODESZA are the main headliners with Tyler, the Creator, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Daniel Caesar, Logic, Brockhampton, and many others appearing.

On Channel 1, Franz Ferdinand kicks off the festival at 4:05 p.m. PT(all times listed below are PT), with the following acts being Khalid at 5 p.m. and Arctic Monkeys at 7 p.m. Channel 2 features LANY at 4:05 p.m., Chvrches at 5:05 p.m., and Rezz 6:10 p.m.

On Friday, Channel 1 showcases Rebelution at 1:15 p.m., Tyler, the Creator at 3:35 p.m., Post Malone at 4:45 p.m., Walk the Moon at 5:45 p.m., and the National at 6:45 p.m. Channel 2 has Cuco at 12:10 p.m., the Wombats at 1:00 p.m., Terror Jr. at 1:45 p.m., James Bay at 2:45 p.m., Greta Van Fleet at 4:30 p.m., BØRNS at 5:30 p.m., Tycho at 6:30 p.m., and Brockhampton at 7:30 p.m. Channel 3 shows off Tyler Childers at 12:10 p.m., G Herbo at 1:20 p.m., Taylor Bennett at 2:10 p.m., Valentino Khan at 3 p.m., Alan Walker at 4 p.m., Rusko at 5 p.m., Malaa at 6 p.m., and Dillon Francis at 7 p.m.

When Saturday rolls around, Channel 1 will feature Sir Sly at 12:10 p.m., Charlotte Cardin at 1 p.m., Arizona at 1:50 p.m., Autograf at 2:55 p.m., Logic at 4:35 p.m., St. Vincent at 7:40 p.m., and the Weeknd at 7:45 p.m. Channel 2 will show off Amy Shark at 12:55 p.m., Bomba Estéreo at 1:30 p.m., Catfish and the Bottlemen at 2:30 p.m., LL Cool J at 3:30 p.m., GoldLink at 4:30 p.m., Daniel Caesar at 5 p.m., and Vampire Weekend at 6:45 p.m while Channel 3 will have lovelytheband at 12:10 p.m., Pale Waves at 1 p.m., LOUDPVCK at 1:45 p.m., K?D at 2:30 p.m., Ghastly at 3:30 p.m., Zomboy at 4:30 p.m., Illenium at 5:45 p.m., Zedd at 7:45 p.m., and Tash Sultana at 9:20 p.m.

Sunday finishes things off with Channel 1 streaming the Regrettes at 12:10 p.m., Anderson East at 1:35 p.m., Lykke Li at 2:30 p.m., Gucci Mane at 3:30 p.m., and Jack White at 6:45 p.m. Channel 2 has the Coronas at 12:10 p.m., Kali Uchis at 1:30 p.m., the Vaccines at 2:30 p.m., Sabrina Claudio at 4 p.m., Manchester Orchestra at 5 p.m., Chromeo at 7 p.m., and ODESZA at 7 p.m. Channel 3 has Freya Ridings at 12:45 p.m., Chris Lake at 1:30 p.m., Ekali at 2:15 p.m., Herobust at 3 p.m., ToryBoi at 4 p.m., and Galantis at 6:45 p.m.