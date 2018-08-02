Lollapalooza 2018: How to Watch the Live Stream

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruno Mars
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago.

Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park.

The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, the National, Vampire Weekend, and ODESZA are the main headliners with Tyler, the Creator, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Daniel Caesar, Logic, Brockhampton, and many others appearing.

On Channel 1, Franz Ferdinand kicks off the festival at 4:05 p.m. PT(all times listed below are PT), with the following acts being Khalid at 5 p.m. and Arctic Monkeys at 7 p.m. Channel 2 features LANY at 4:05 p.m., Chvrches at 5:05 p.m., and Rezz 6:10 p.m.

On Friday, Channel 1 showcases Rebelution at 1:15 p.m., Tyler, the Creator at 3:35 p.m., Post Malone at 4:45 p.m., Walk the Moon at 5:45 p.m., and the National at 6:45 p.m. Channel 2 has Cuco at 12:10 p.m., the Wombats at 1:00 p.m., Terror Jr. at 1:45 p.m., James Bay at 2:45 p.m., Greta Van Fleet at 4:30 p.m., BØRNS at 5:30 p.m., Tycho at 6:30 p.m., and Brockhampton at 7:30 p.m. Channel 3 shows off Tyler Childers at 12:10 p.m., G Herbo at 1:20 p.m., Taylor Bennett at 2:10 p.m., Valentino Khan at 3 p.m., Alan Walker at 4 p.m., Rusko at 5 p.m., Malaa at 6 p.m., and Dillon Francis at 7 p.m.

Related

When Saturday rolls around, Channel 1 will feature Sir Sly at 12:10 p.m., Charlotte Cardin at 1 p.m., Arizona at 1:50 p.m., Autograf at 2:55 p.m., Logic at 4:35 p.m., St. Vincent at 7:40 p.m., and the Weeknd at 7:45 p.m. Channel 2 will show off Amy Shark at 12:55 p.m., Bomba Estéreo at 1:30 p.m., Catfish and the Bottlemen at 2:30 p.m., LL Cool J at 3:30 p.m., GoldLink at 4:30 p.m., Daniel Caesar at 5 p.m., and Vampire Weekend at 6:45 p.m while Channel 3 will have lovelytheband at 12:10 p.m., Pale Waves at 1 p.m., LOUDPVCK at 1:45 p.m., K?D at 2:30 p.m., Ghastly at 3:30 p.m., Zomboy at 4:30 p.m., Illenium at 5:45 p.m., Zedd at 7:45 p.m., and Tash Sultana at 9:20 p.m.

Sunday finishes things off with Channel 1 streaming the Regrettes at 12:10 p.m., Anderson East at 1:35 p.m., Lykke Li at 2:30 p.m., Gucci Mane at 3:30 p.m., and Jack White at 6:45 p.m. Channel 2 has the Coronas at 12:10 p.m., Kali Uchis at 1:30 p.m., the Vaccines at 2:30 p.m., Sabrina Claudio at 4 p.m., Manchester Orchestra at 5 p.m., Chromeo at 7 p.m., and ODESZA at 7 p.m. Channel 3 has Freya Ridings at 12:45 p.m., Chris Lake at 1:30 p.m., Ekali at 2:15 p.m., Herobust at 3 p.m., ToryBoi at 4 p.m., and Galantis at 6:45 p.m.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Music

  • Bruno Mars

    Lollapalooza 2018: How to Watch the Live Stream

    The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago. Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. The Weeknd, Bruno […]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Group Acquires UPROXX

    The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago. Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. The Weeknd, Bruno […]

  • Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Arrivals, Los

    VMAs 2018: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder to Perform

    The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago. Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. The Weeknd, Bruno […]

  • Hard Summer

    Has EDM Peaked? HARD Summer's Attendance Suggests Dance Festivals Still Growing

    The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago. Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. The Weeknd, Bruno […]

  • Justin Timberlake Oscars

    Justin Timberlake Game Show 'Spin the Wheel' Ordered by Fox

    The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago. Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. The Weeknd, Bruno […]

  • U2 Live Show

    Event Technology Firm Helps U2 Take Spectacle on the Road

    The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago. Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. The Weeknd, Bruno […]

  • Deezer

    Music Streaming Service Deezer Raises $185 Million

    The Lollapalooza music festival starts up Thursday and Red Bull TV is once again providing a live stream for all the fans who couldn’t make it out to Chicago. Live coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. The Weeknd, Bruno […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad