VMAs 2018: Logic Wears ‘F— the Wall’ Shirt in Bold Statement on Immigration

Logic MTV VMAs
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read “F*ck the Wall,” referencing President Donald Trump’s proposed border-crossing deterrent.

The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants’ rights and others displaced by President Trump’s policies at the border. Civil rights organizations have also fought to keep DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, following President Trump’s attempts to end the immigration policy. Former president Barack Obama created the program to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Logic performed his song “1-800-273-8255” with Alessia Cara and Khalid, to encourage people struggling with mental health to call the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Suicide attempt survivors joined the artists on stage, wearing T-shirts with the number and the message: “You are not alone.”

During his performance, on which he was joined by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, the rapper also showed his support for immigrants, by saying: “Bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge. Together, we can build not just a better country but a world that is destined to be united.”

At last year’s VMAs, Logic also performed the song and spoke about using his platform to raise awareness for issues ranging from anxiety to sexual assault.

“I don’t give a damn if you’re black, white, or any color in between. I don’t care if you’re Christian, you’re Muslim, you’re gay, you’re straight,” Logic said. “I’m gonna fight for your equality because I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equal and that is why we must fight.”

Logic’s impassioned performance helped drive a spike in call volume to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the hours following the show.”

  • Logic MTV VMAs

    VMAs 2018: Logic Wears 'F--- the Wall' Shirt in Bold Statement on Immigration

    Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read "F*ck the Wall," referencing President Donald Trump's proposed border-crossing deterrent. The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by President Trump's […]

  • MTV VMAs

    MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List

    Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read "F*ck the Wall," referencing President Donald Trump's proposed border-crossing deterrent. The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by President Trump's […]

  • Eagles Greatest Hits

    The Eagles' Greatest Hits Surpasses Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' as Best-Selling Album

    Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read "F*ck the Wall," referencing President Donald Trump's proposed border-crossing deterrent. The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by President Trump's […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Sony Music's $750 Million Spotify 'Windfall' Leaves Some Lingering Questions

    Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read "F*ck the Wall," referencing President Donald Trump's proposed border-crossing deterrent. The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by President Trump's […]

  • MTV VMAs

    How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards Online

    Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read "F*ck the Wall," referencing President Donald Trump's proposed border-crossing deterrent. The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by President Trump's […]

  • Eric Clapton Avicii

    Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album, Featuring Tribute to Avicii

    Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read "F*ck the Wall," referencing President Donald Trump's proposed border-crossing deterrent. The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by President Trump's […]

  • Nicki MinajCFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala,

    Spotify Rep Responds to Nicki Minaj's Claims That It Penalized Her

    Logic delivered another powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read "F*ck the Wall," referencing President Donald Trump's proposed border-crossing deterrent. The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by President Trump's […]

