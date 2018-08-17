You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Logic Drops Hard-Hitting New Video Slamming Trump’s Immigration Policies

Jem Aswad

Logic has followed his hard-hitting video for “1-800-273-8255” with a deeply emotional new clip for his song “One Day” (featuring Ryan Tedder), which addresses the Trump Administration’s controversial immigration policies in which children are separated from their parents.

The clip, directed by Andrew Hines, who also helmed “1-800-273-8255,” opens with a harrowing scene on the U.S.-Mexican border in which an immigrant family is hiding from border patrol. The family is caught and the children, including a young boy, are tearfully separated from their parents.

The video then cuts to a birthday party for a young boy at an affluent family’s home in Southern California. The young boy is then showed Nazi regalia by his parents and an older child, which he looks at curiously.

As the video progresses, we see immigrant children in cages in an impoundment facility, surrounded by guards and suffering from various medical ailments; then the young immigrant boy from the first scene being welcomed into his foster home.

The clip moves into the future as we see both boys growing up — one studying, the other being increasingly indoctrinated into racist organizations: One character says, “This is our country, this is our land — we stole it fair and square!”

In the final segment, the two boys are grown men. The American, by now a dyed-in-the-wool racist agitator, is seen in a bar, pulling out a knife to attack a black man. He trips and accidentally stabs himself in the abdomen — his associates rush him to a hospital, where the immigrant boy is now a doctor. As he and the other medical staff — all minorities — examine the American, they notice his swastika tattoo, and look hard at him.

The doctor says, “You’re going to be okay,” and leaves the operating room.

With such powerful content, the song is almost secondary, but Logic — who appears in the video wearing a shirt that says “F— the Wall” — has released yet another powerful statement that transcends music.

  • Stevie Wonder Aretha Franklin

    Stevie Wonder Chokes Up About Visiting Aretha Franklin on Her Deathbed: 'I Thought I Cried My Last Tear'

