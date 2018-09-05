LiveXLive to Stream Rolling Loud Festivals, Featuring Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa

LiveXLive Media media today announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution and livestream content agreement with the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival for its upcoming 2018 Bay Area and Los Angeles events. The Bay Area incarnation takes place in Oakland Sept. 15-16 and features Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd and many more; the Los Angeles version is scheduled for December.

In addition to having the rights to livestream these festivals, certain original content related to these festivals will be produced and distributed by LiveXLive. The festival was founded by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler and began as a one-day event in Miami three years ago.

“Rolling Loud is an exciting addition to our festival portfolio,” said Rob Ellin, the Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. “Hip-hop has become the most-streamed genre of music, and with Rolling Loud, LiveXLive will provide a livestreaming element at a scale that has never before been accessible to fans. We’ve had significant success with streaming artists including Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, and others, and our partnership with Rolling Loud reaffirms our commitment to bring the biggest names and hottest new artists in hip-hop to a global audience.”

“We are ecstatic about expanding the reach of this year’s Rolling Loud Bay Area and Los Angeles Festivals beyond the festival grounds through LiveXLive’s and Rolling Loud’s media platforms and giving the world an opportunity to witness first-hand the high-energy performances that make Rolling Loud Festival one of the world’s premier hip-hop music festival experiences,” said Brian Oliver, General Counsel and Director of Legal & Business Affairs of Rolling Loud.