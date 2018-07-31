Live Nation Lures AEG’s Steve Ackles and Anna Plumley

Both are based out of Los Angeles and will report to Omar Al-Joulani and Ryan McElrath.

Live Nation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Live Nation)
CREDIT: PR NEWSWIRE

Live Nation has lured Steve Ackles and Anna Plumley from AEG. Ackles joins as senior Director of Touring tasked with overseeing national stadium and arena tours across North America. Plumley takes the position of senior Director of Marketing. Both are based out of Los Angeles and will report to Omar Al-Joulani and Ryan McElrath, senior VPs of North American Touring for Live Nation Entertainment.

At AEG, which Ackles joined in 2012 from Bowery Electric, Ackles worked on national tours for such artists as A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, and Migos, and also played a role on stadium treks by Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber.

Plumley spent more than eight years at Goldenvoice / AEG Presents working with such venues as downtown Los Angeles’ Club Nokia and the Fox Theatre in Pomona, Calif. She managed marketing efforts for nearly 150 concerts annually.

Said Bob Roux, president of U.S. Concerts, in announcing Ackles and Plumley’s arrival: “With the expansion of our touring team, Live Nation is able to service an even wider breadth of artists and help them cultivate the best live experience for their fans. Steve and Anna have already hit the ground running and we’re thrilled to have them on our team.”

Live Nation’s concerts played to more than 25 million ticket-buyers over some 9,000 shows worldwide, the company’s Q2 2018 earnings report revealed on July 26.

