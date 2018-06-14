You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen to Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande's Sultry Tag-Team, 'Bed'

By
Variety Staff

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

With all the Nicki Minaj-Ariana Grande tag-teams on the way, it can be easy to forget which one goes where. Here goes: Today, as promised, the pair dropped “Bed,” their collaboration from Minaj’s forthcoming album “Queen.” The song is the fourth to precede the album (after “Rich Sex,” featuring Lil Wayne, earlier this week), which last month Minaj bumped to an August 10 drop from its original release date of June 15.

Earlier this week, Grande announced another Minaj collaboration — “The Light Is Coming,” out June 20 — as well as the release date of her own forthcoming album “Sweetener” (July 20). Grande performed some of the song during her set at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Also earlier this week, Minaj announced dates for a fall tour with Future (which appear below). Back in April, she released the singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” and performed on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” on May 19 (although the highlight may have been an unaired segment, where she dropped a fiery verse in a Haim-parody about supporting friends by cutting down other people).

09-21 Baltimore, MD
09-23 Washington, D.C.
09-26 Detroit, MI
09-28 Chicago, IL
09-29 Cincinnati, OH
10-01 Toronto, Ontario
10-02 Buffalo, NY
10-04 Boston, MA
10-05 Uncasville, CT
10-07 Newark, NJ
10-11 Brooklyn, NY
10-14 Raleigh, NC
10-16 Charlotte, NC
10-19 Miami, FL
10-20 Orlando, FL
10-21 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Festival
10-23 Memphis, TN
10-28 Nashville, TN
10-30 New Orleans, LA
11-01 Dallas, TX
11-02 Houston, TX
11-04 Kansas City, MO
11-06 Denver, CO
11-09 Portland, OR
11-10 Seattle, WA
11-16 San Jose, CA
11-17 Sacramento, CA
11-20 Los Angeles, CA
11-24 Las Vegas, NV
02-21 Munich, Germany
02-22 Bratislava, Slovakia
02-24 Lodz, Poland
02-25 Budapest, Hungary
02-28 Berlin, Germany
03-01 Copenhagen, Denmark
03-03 Oslo, Norway
03-04 Stockholm, Sweden
03-06 Brussels, Belgium
03-07 Paris, France
03-09 Bordeaux, France
03-11 London, England
03-14 Birmingham, England
03-15 Dublin, Ireland
03-17 Glasgow, Scotland
03-18 Manchester, England
03-20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
03-22 Frankfurt, Germany
03-23 Cologne, Germany
03-25 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
03-27 Zurich, Switzerland
03-28 Geneva, Switzerland

