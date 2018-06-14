Listen to Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande’s Sultry Tag-Team, ‘Bed’

With all the Nicki Minaj-Ariana Grande tag-teams on the way, it can be easy to forget which one goes where. Here goes: Today, as promised, the pair dropped “Bed,” their collaboration from Minaj’s forthcoming album “Queen.” The song is the fourth to precede the album (after “Rich Sex,” featuring Lil Wayne, earlier this week), which last month Minaj bumped to an August 10 drop from its original release date of June 15.

Earlier this week, Grande announced another Minaj collaboration — “The Light Is Coming,” out June 20 — as well as the release date of her own forthcoming album “Sweetener” (July 20). Grande performed some of the song during her set at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Also earlier this week, Minaj announced dates for a fall tour with Future (which appear below). Back in April, she released the singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” and performed on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” on May 19 (although the highlight may have been an unaired segment, where she dropped a fiery verse in a Haim-parody about supporting friends by cutting down other people).

09-21 Baltimore, MD

09-23 Washington, D.C.

09-26 Detroit, MI

09-28 Chicago, IL

09-29 Cincinnati, OH

10-01 Toronto, Ontario

10-02 Buffalo, NY

10-04 Boston, MA

10-05 Uncasville, CT

10-07 Newark, NJ

10-11 Brooklyn, NY

10-14 Raleigh, NC

10-16 Charlotte, NC

10-19 Miami, FL

10-20 Orlando, FL

10-21 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Festival

10-23 Memphis, TN

10-28 Nashville, TN

10-30 New Orleans, LA

11-01 Dallas, TX

11-02 Houston, TX

11-04 Kansas City, MO

11-06 Denver, CO

11-09 Portland, OR

11-10 Seattle, WA

11-16 San Jose, CA

11-17 Sacramento, CA

11-20 Los Angeles, CA

11-24 Las Vegas, NV

02-21 Munich, Germany

02-22 Bratislava, Slovakia

02-24 Lodz, Poland

02-25 Budapest, Hungary

02-28 Berlin, Germany

03-01 Copenhagen, Denmark

03-03 Oslo, Norway

03-04 Stockholm, Sweden

03-06 Brussels, Belgium

03-07 Paris, France

03-09 Bordeaux, France

03-11 London, England

03-14 Birmingham, England

03-15 Dublin, Ireland

03-17 Glasgow, Scotland

03-18 Manchester, England

03-20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

03-22 Frankfurt, Germany

03-23 Cologne, Germany

03-25 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

03-27 Zurich, Switzerland

03-28 Geneva, Switzerland