Linkin Park Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington on Anniversary of His Death

Variety Staff

Chester Bennington
Linkin Park paid tribute to Chester Bennington Friday on the first anniversary of the singer’s death.

“It has been a year since your passing – a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition,” the band wrote in social media posts. “And yet it still feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts – our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.” The post concludes with information about the Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017, only two months after his friend, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, took his own life; Bennington had sung Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral. The Linkin Park singer had battled depression and alcoholism throughout his life and spent time in rehab in 2006. He had been prescribed antidepressents in the past but had not taken them for more than a year; similarly, before his death he’d told friends he had been sober for six months.

On October 28 the surviving members of Linkin Park performed a three-hour tribute concert to Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl with members of No Doubt, System of a Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Sum-41, Bush and Yellowcard.  On Dec. 15 the band will release “One More Light Live,” a live album recorded during Bennington’s final tour last year.

Last month, the group’s Mike Shinoda dropped his first solo album, “Post Traumatic,” which was deeply influenced by Bennington’s death.

Linkin Park bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell also remembered Bennington on Instagram. “Chester, in the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here,” he wrote.

“There is so much that I feel, and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say… but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed.”

 

