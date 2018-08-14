Lindsey Buckingham Announces Tour Dates, Which Begin Four Days After Fleetwood Mac’s Tour

The 40-plus-year saga of the Lindsey Buckingham-Stevie Nicks incarnation of Fleetwood Mac took another turn today, when Buckingham — who recently parted ways with the band — announced not just a three-disc compilation of his solo material but a tour to support it… which will begin four days after the Fleetwood Mac tour that he didn’t want to be on.

To be fair, according to Nicks, Buckingham said he didn’t want to be on the road for a year, and his tour lasts just two months (and in a deft bit of routing, does not visit any city at the same time as the Mac tour). Buckingham’s tour launches in Portland, OR on Oct. 7 and wraps in Pennsylvania on Dec. 9 (see the full dates below). Fleetwood Mac’s tour begins Oct. 3 in Oklahoma and is scheduled through April.

“This team wanted to get out on the road, and one of the members didn’t want to go out on the road for a year and we just couldn’t agree,” Nicks said in April. “And when you’re in a band it’s a team, I have a solo career and I love my solo career and I’m the boss. But I’m not the boss in this band.”

“It became just a huge impasse,” drummer and cofounder Mick Fleetwood said. “We hit a brick wall where we decided we had to part company.”

Buckingham’s role in the band will be filled by longtime Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and former Crowded House frontman Neil Finn. In January, the group was honored by the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity during Grammy Week, a concert in which multiple artists covered the band’s songs — and they were inducted by former President Bill Clinton — and then played a brief set that represents their last performance with Buckingham.

Buckingham’s “Solo Anthology” will be released as a 3-disc set on CD and digital, along with a 6-LP vinyl release in November. Studio recordings, live cuts, and alternate versions of songs from solo albums and collaborative works will be featured, including soundtrack cuts from “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and “Time Bomb Town” from Back to the Future,” along with live versions of Mac’s “Tusk” and “Go Your Own Way,” as well as two brand new songs: “Hunger” and “Ride This Road” will debut.

Last summer he released a duet album and toured with Fleetwood Mac singer-keyboardist Christine McVie; the two also played a pair of festival dates with the band.

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale Saturday, Aug. 18. Every ticket purchased online includes a CD or digital copy of the single-disc version of the new Anthology.

US TOUR DATES:

Oct 07 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Oct 09 – Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

Oct 12 – Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13 – Spreckels Theatre – San Diego, CA

Oct 15 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

Oct 17 – Athenaeum Theater – Chicago, IL

Oct 18 – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead – Munhall, PA

Oct 19 – Warner Theater – Washington DC

Oct 21 – Knight Theater – Charlotte, NC

Oct 22 – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College – Wilmington, NC*

Oct 24 – Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater – Peachtree City, GA

Oct 26 – Capitol Theater – Clearwater, FL

Oct 27 – Knight Concert Hall – Miami, FL

Oct 28 – King Center for the Performing Arts – Melbourne, FL

Nov 05 – Paramount Theater – Austin, TX

Nov 06 – Majestic Theater – Dallas, TX

Nov 08 – Brady Theater – Tulsa, OK

Nov 09 – Riverwind Casino – Norman, OK

Nov 10 – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts – Salina, KS

Nov 12 – Lyric Fine Arts Theatre – Birmingham, AL

Nov 13 – Walker Theatre – Chattanooga, TN

Nov 14 – Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Nov 16 – Centre in the Square – Kitchener, ON

Nov 17 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI

Nov 26 – Palace Theatre – North Canton, OH

Nov 27 – Riviera Theatre – New Tonowanda, NY

Nov 29 – Garde Arts Center – New London, CT*

Nov 30 – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – York, PA

Dec 01 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

Dec 04 – Town Hall – New York City, NY

Dec 05 – The Wilbur Theatre – Boston, MA

Dec 06 – Paramount Hudson Valley Theater – Peekskill, NY

Dec 08 – Capitol Center – Concord, NH

Dec 09 – Sands Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

*These markets are not included in the Anthology ticket bundle promotion