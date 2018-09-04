Lil Pump Tells Fans He’s Going to Jail for Parole Violation

“Listen up, kids: Stay in school, don’t f--- up like me," "Gucci Gang" rapper says.

Variety Staff

Lil Pump
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Lil Pump has told fans he is going to jail after being arrested in Miami for driving without a license. The arrest violates his parole from an offense earlier this year in which he fired at gun at his home in Los Angeles.

The MC was pulled over late last month when police discovered license plates on his Rolls-Royce actually were from a Mini Cooper.

In a short Instagram post, Pump — wearing no shirt but loaded down with jewelry — tells fans, “Listen up y’all, I’m going to get straight to the point. You all saw what happened in Miami, I got arrested or whatever on some bullsh–. I’m on probation in L.A., I violated my [parole] so I’ve got to go in and do a couple of months.”

He added that he has some “crazy ass [music]” dropping during his incarceration and said his team will be handling his social accounts.

He then tells fans, “Stay in school, don’t f— up like me.”

The “Gucci Gang” rapper, who turned 18 on Aug. 17, had a high profile at the MTV VMAs last month, where he was nominated for Best New Artist, wore a $100,000 outfit to the red carpet, was mocked onstage by comedian Kevin Hart for his face tattoos, and celebrated his birthday with an ostensibly private but packed party at New York’s 1Oak after the show.

Earlier this year, Pump signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records that was reported to be in the $8-12 million range after his earlier contract with the label was voided because he’d signed it when he was a minor.

 

