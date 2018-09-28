You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Pump Cancels Fall Tour Dates

It's likely the cancelation is due to the rapper's announcement that he's going to jail for "a couple of months."

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil Pump
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Lil Pump’s fall tour dates have been canceled, according to Live Nation. The 15-date tour was scheduled to begin tonight in Denver and cross the country before concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 6. Not all of the dates listed on Live Nation’s website are marked “Canceled,” but a rep for the rapper told Complex: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Pump’s Harverd Dropout Tour has been canceled. Refunds will be provided at point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

More illuminating was a note on Instagram from Pump’s friend and collaborator Smokepurpp: “Guys Pump is not officially out yet. He has to go back, but he will be out soon though.”

This very likely refers to Pump’s announcement earlier this month that he’s going to jail for “a couple of months” after being arrested in Miami for driving without a license. The arrest violated his parole from an offense earlier this year in which he fired at gun at his home in Los Angeles. The MC was pulled over late last month when police discovered license plates on his Rolls-Royce actually were from a Mini Cooper.

Related

In a short Instagram post, Pump — wearing no shirt but loaded down with jewelry — told fans, “Listen up y’all, I’m going to get straight to the point. You all saw what happened in Miami, I got arrested or whatever on some bullsh–. I’m on probation in L.A., I violated my [parole] so I’ve got to go in and do a couple of months.”

He added that he has some “crazy ass [music]” dropping during his incarceration and said his team will be handling his social accounts.

Earlier this month Pump was featured on the Kanye West song and video “I Like It.

The “Gucci Gang” rapper, who turned 18 on Aug. 17, had a high profile at the MTV VMAs last month, where he was nominated for Best New Artist, wore a $100,000 outfit to the red carpet, was mocked onstage by comedian Kevin Hart for his face tattoos, and celebrated his birthday with an ostensibly private but packed party at New York’s 1Oak after the show.

Earlier this year, Pump signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records that was reported to be in the $8-12 million range after his earlier contract with the label was voided because he’d signed it when he was a minor.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Lil Pump

    Lil Pump Cancels Fall Tour Dates

    Lil Pump’s fall tour dates have been canceled, according to Live Nation. The 15-date tour was scheduled to begin tonight in Denver and cross the country before concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 6. Not all of the dates listed on Live Nation’s website are marked “Canceled,” but a rep for the rapper told Complex: […]

  • NYC Dreamers

    Immigrant Song: 'American Dreamers' Album Is Hope on Wax

    Lil Pump’s fall tour dates have been canceled, according to Live Nation. The 15-date tour was scheduled to begin tonight in Denver and cross the country before concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 6. Not all of the dates listed on Live Nation’s website are marked “Canceled,” but a rep for the rapper told Complex: […]

  • Led Zeppelin Stairway to Heaven

    Jury Verdict Thrown Out in Led Zeppelin 'Stairway to Heaven' Lawsuit

    Lil Pump’s fall tour dates have been canceled, according to Live Nation. The 15-date tour was scheduled to begin tonight in Denver and cross the country before concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 6. Not all of the dates listed on Live Nation’s website are marked “Canceled,” but a rep for the rapper told Complex: […]

  • Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Create 'Kingdom Hearts

    Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Create 'Kingdom Hearts III' Opening Theme Song

    Lil Pump’s fall tour dates have been canceled, according to Live Nation. The 15-date tour was scheduled to begin tonight in Denver and cross the country before concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 6. Not all of the dates listed on Live Nation’s website are marked “Canceled,” but a rep for the rapper told Complex: […]

  • Arlissa and Bobby Sessions

    Def Jam to Release 'The Hate U Give' Soundtrack (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lil Pump’s fall tour dates have been canceled, according to Live Nation. The 15-date tour was scheduled to begin tonight in Denver and cross the country before concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 6. Not all of the dates listed on Live Nation’s website are marked “Canceled,” but a rep for the rapper told Complex: […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad