Liberty Media Withdraws $1.16 Billion Offer for iHeartMedia Stake

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

John Malone
CREDIT: AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Liberty Media, the parent company of Sirius XM, has formally withdrawn its offer to acquire 40% of iHeartMedia, the bankrupt radio conglomerate, for $1.16 billion.

The announcement came as iHeartMedia informed the bankruptcy court on Thursday that neither the company nor its senior creditors thought the transaction was worth pursuing. IHeartMedia did not rule out some other arrangement, noting that combining the businesses could create $500 million in operational synergies.

But it cited “pro forma corporate governance issues, the ability to achieve operational synergies in a minority interest structure, and purchase price” as reasons for rejecting the deal.

In a statement on Friday, however, Liberty said it had dropped out “after reviewing results which were below expectations and negatively impacted our initial estimates of value.”

“We remain open to future discussions as iHeart proceeds with its reorganization,” the company said.

In its statement to the court, iHeart said it is also open to a continuing dialogue with Liberty, and with other potential partners.

“It is possible that such efforts result in the Debtors obtaining a higher or better offer,” iHeart said.

IHeartMedia declared bankruptcy in March, bowing to the burden of $20 billion in debt. The company holds more than 850 radio stations, making it by far the nation’s largest radio company.

  • John Malone

    Liberty Media Withdraws $1.16 Billion Offer for iHeartMedia Stake

  • Joe Jackson Car Accident

    Joe Jackson Hospitalized, in Final Stages of Terminal Cancer

  • Best Albums of 2018 so Far.

    Best Music of 2018 (So Far)

  • Carpool Karaoke in London with Paul

    Paul McCartney Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (Watch)

  • Bad Wolves

    How the Cranberries' 'Zombie' Got a Second Life Thanks to Hard Rock Band Bad Wolves

  • Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Gun

    Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession

  • Paul Simon

    Paul Simon's 'What Not to Bring' List for Farewell Concert Is Astonishingly Thorough

