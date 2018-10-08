You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Liam Gallagher Questioned by Police Over Possible Assault of Girlfriend

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liam Gallagher Debbie Gwyther
CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther.

“Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has been assessed and enquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.”

The statement also said a report has not been filed and no arrests have been made yet, although inquiries are continuing.

The Sun published video footage last August, showing what appears to be the former Oasis singer grabbing Gwyther’s throat at a London restaurant. Following the report, Gallagher tweeted, “I have never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner.” Gwyther also took to social media with an Instagram post that calls the article a “pack of lies.” He promised to take legal action against the publication.

Gallagher first rose to fame as the frontman for the English rock band Oasis before becoming the lead singer of Beady Eye. Following the dissolution of both groups, Gallagher went on to pursue a solo career and released an album last year.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Music

  • Chris Cornell statue

    Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled in Seattle

    London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has […]

  • Liam Gallagher Debbie Gwyther

    Liam Gallagher Questioned by Police Over Possible Assault of Girlfriend

    London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has […]

  • Eric Clapton Deaf

    Concert Review: Eric Clapton Proves He Still Has the Goods With Madison Square Garden Set

    London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has […]

  • Taylor Swift's Political Statement Gets Dramatically

    Taylor Swift's Political Statement Gets Dramatically Mixed Responses

    London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has […]

  • Lil Wayne Lawsuit

    Lil Wayne Concert in Atlanta Cut Short by 'Altercation' in Crowd, 12 Injured

    London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has […]

  • Facebook Portal Video Calling Smart Camera

    Facebook's New Portal Video-Calling Devices Let Users Co-Stream Music, Video

    London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has […]

  • Azoff to Buy Out MSG’s Interest

    Azoff Management to Buy Out MSG’s Interest in Azoff-MSG Entertainment for $125 Million

    London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad