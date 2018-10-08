Liam Gallagher Questioned by Police Over Possible Assault of Girlfriend

London police have questioned Liam Gallagher in connection with the possible assault of his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther.

“Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern St., Marylebone,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety. “The footage has been assessed and enquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.”

The statement also said a report has not been filed and no arrests have been made yet, although inquiries are continuing.

The Sun published video footage last August, showing what appears to be the former Oasis singer grabbing Gwyther’s throat at a London restaurant. Following the report, Gallagher tweeted, “I have never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner.” Gwyther also took to social media with an Instagram post that calls the article a “pack of lies.” He promised to take legal action against the publication.

Firstly I have never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner Secondly there is only 1 witch and we all know who that is as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2018

Gallagher first rose to fame as the frontman for the English rock band Oasis before becoming the lead singer of Beady Eye. Following the dissolution of both groups, Gallagher went on to pursue a solo career and released an album last year.