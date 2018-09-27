Lauv Drops New Single With Julia Michaels, ‘There’s No Way’

Lauv Spotify Rise
CREDIT: Courtesy of Spotify

Indie singer Lauv dropped a new single and video on Thursday featuring artist and hit songwriter Julia Michael called “There’s No Way.” The pair are set to perform the single on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Oct. 1.

Michaels said on writing the song, “Writing with Ari [Leff, Lauv’s real name] is equal parts funny and serious. He’s the kind of person that can tap into an emotion and then say something random to break up the heaviness in a room. I love that about him.”

Lauv added, “Julia is an absolute legend not only as a songwriter but just as a human being. The first time we met we didn’t even write a song, we just talked about life and emo bands and stuff. A few days later me, her, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick got into the room and wrote ‘There’s No Way.’ For me the song is about meeting someone and immediately feeling that connection where you can’t help but have crazy chemistry, and though your lives don’t quite line up in that moment, you know someday everything could go down between you two.”

“There’s No Way is about wanting to be with someone but sometimes the timing is wrong,” Michaels added.

Lauv will be returning to the US next month to kick of the US leg of his Fall 2018 World Tour and open on select dates for Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour. Full routing below.

Oct 4 Chicago, IL Soldier Field**

Oct 6 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium**

Oct 7 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom*

Oct 9 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s*

Oct 10 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection *

Oct 12 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

Oct 13 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium**

Oct 14 Columbia, MO The Blue Note *

Oct 16 Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium *

Oct 17 Fargo, ND Fargodome**

Oct 20 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium**

Oct 21 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s *

Oct 23 Milwaukee, WI Miller Park**

Oct 24 Urbana, IL Canopy Club *

Oct 27 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium**

Oct 28 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom *

Oct 30 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen *

Oct 31 New Orleans, LA Superdome**

Nov 1 Birmingham, AL Iron City *

Nov 3 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park**

Nov 5 Columbia, SC The Senate (formerly Music Farm) *

Nov 7 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium **

Nov 8 Orlando, FL House of Blues *

Nov 10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium**

*Headlining Date

**Opening for Ed Sheeran

^Festival Date

