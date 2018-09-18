Lana Del Rey Says Her New Album Is Called 'Norman F---ing Rockwell'

Lana Del Rey’s career is filled with eyebrow-raising moments, and we got another one on Tuesday when she announced on Beats 1 that the name of her new album will be “Norman F—ing Rockwell.”

She told host Zane Lowe how the title of the album, a collaboration with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff (Lorde, Taylor Swift, St. Vincent) as well as her usual crew came about.

“Working with Jack, I was in a little bit of a lighter mood because he was so funny,” she said. “So the title track is called ‘Norman F—ing Rockwell’ and it’s kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist, he thinks he’s the sh– and he knows it and he won’t shut up talking about it. So often I ended up with these creative types — or not, or whatever — and they just go on and on about themselves and I’m like yeah, yeah. But there’s a little bit of merit to it, also. They are so good. I just like the title track so much that I was like OK, I definitely want the record to also be called that.”

She also spoke about the song “Venice Bitch,” which she played on the show and released Tuesday — it’s nearly 10 minutes long, but it’s the single.

Related Lana Del Rey Defends Decision to Perform in Israel Lana Del Rey to Perform in Israel for the First Time

“I played it for my managers and I was like, ‘yeah, I think this is the single I want to put out.’ And they were like, ‘it’s 10 minutes long. Are you kidding me?’ It’s called ‘Venice Bitch.’ Like why do you do this to us? Can you make a three-minute normal pop song? I was like, ‘well, end of summer, some people just wanna drive around for 10 minutes, get lost in some electric guitar.’”

The album is expected to be released in 2019.

Earlier this month, the singer called off a scheduled performance at Israel’s Meteor Festival. It would have been her first time performing in the country after cancelling a previous engagement in 2014.

Writing on social media, Del Rey commented: “It’s important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally. … therefore, I’m postponing my appearance at the Meteor Festival.”