Lana Del Rey to Perform in Israel for the First Time (EXCLUSIVE)

Lana Del Rey to Perform in Israel for the First Time

The singer will headline the inaugural Meteor Festival, to be held in the Galilee from Sept. 6 to 8.

Lana Del Rey
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lana Del Rey will perform in Israel for the first time, Variety has learned. The singer has been added as a headliner for the inaugural Meteor Festival, set to take place at Kibbutz Lehavot Habashan, outside of Tiberias in the upper Galilee region of Israel, from Sept. 6 through 8. An announcement of her addition to the bill is expected in the coming days, as the Meteor website hints.

Some 15,000 attendees are set to gather in Pecan Park for the festival. Among the 50-plus acts on the lineup are ASAP Ferg, Pusha T, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Of Montreal, Ariel Pink and Rhye in addition to local artists like Noga Erez, Balkan Beat Box, Geva Alon and Hadag Nahash. Del Rey is slotted to perform on Friday night, Sept. 7.

The brainchild of Eran Arielli, whose Tel Aviv-based concert promotion company Naranjah is responsible for bringing scores of beloved Western indie bands to the country as well as major artists like Radiohead, Meteor bills itself as “a cutting edge musical journey that surpasses borders and distorts time and space” and touts is location in the Upper Galilee as the “spot for out-of-body experiences, since the dawn of history.”

The grounds will host five stages, camping, food services, an open-air cinema, arcade tent, art exhibits and more.

Del Rey is booked by Primary Talent International out of the U.K. and is managed by London-based Tap Management.

