Lady Gaga Visits Woolsey Fire Victims, Asks Trump to ‘Show Some Compassion’

Lady Gaga was forced to evacuate her Malibu home as the Woolsey fire rages on, but the singer and “A Star Is Born” actress took time to visit a Red Cross shelter on Sunday.

“I extend my love to each and every one of you,” Gaga told the displaced crowd at Pacific Palisades High School, according to TMZ. “I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone. And we have each other.”

Gaga apparently said she felt “in a daze” at the moment, and encouraged victims to pay attention to their mental health and talk to the counselors on site.

“Share your stories and talk to each other during this time. … Let’s keep the faith together,” she said. “It is so important that you take care of what’s going on in your head and in your heart.”

It was reported that the singer spent about 90 minutes at the shelter, where she took photos, distributed gift cards, and sang to a 98-year-old woman who was evacuated.

On Friday, Gaga tweeted that she was “sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames.” She also thanked firefighters and other first responders for their work fighting the fires that have forced hundreds of thousands of evacuations and torched at least 370 homes.

She also tweeted at President Donald Trump, saying “You continue to make it clear you care for no one other than yourself.” Gaga joined many celebrities like Katy Perry who have criticized Trump for blaming the fire on “gross mismanagement.” She also urged Trump to “show some compassion for the people of California.”

.@realDonaldTrump I knew this before, but you continue to make it clear you care for no one other than yourself. Mr. President show some compassion for the people of California and set an example of kindness for this country. #BeKind #Kindness #CaliforniaFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 12, 2018

Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, and Neil Young are among those who have lost their homes to the fire, with many other celebrities fleeing their houses to escape the unprecedented winds.