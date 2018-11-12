×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lady Gaga Visits Woolsey Fire Victims, Asks Trump to ‘Show Some Compassion’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Gaga Woolsey Fire
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga was forced to evacuate her Malibu home as the Woolsey fire rages on, but the singer and “A Star Is Born” actress took time to visit a Red Cross shelter on Sunday.

“I extend my love to each and every one of you,” Gaga told the displaced crowd at Pacific Palisades High School, according to TMZ. “I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone. And we have each other.”

Gaga apparently said she felt “in a daze” at the moment, and encouraged victims to pay attention to their mental health and talk to the counselors on site.

“Share your stories and talk to each other during this time. … Let’s keep the faith together,” she said. “It is so important that you take care of what’s going on in your head and in your heart.”

It was reported that the singer spent about 90 minutes at the shelter, where she took photos, distributed gift cards, and sang to a 98-year-old woman who was evacuated.

On Friday, Gaga tweeted that she was “sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames.” She also thanked firefighters and other first responders for their work fighting the fires that have forced hundreds of thousands of evacuations and torched at least 370 homes.

She also tweeted at President Donald Trump, saying “You continue to make it clear you care for no one other than yourself.” Gaga joined many celebrities like Katy Perry who have criticized Trump for blaming the fire on “gross mismanagement.” She also urged Trump to “show some compassion for the people of California.”

Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, and Neil Young are among those who have lost their homes to the fire, with many other celebrities fleeing their houses to escape the unprecedented winds.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Music

  • Lady Gaga Woolsey Fire

    Lady Gaga Visits Woolsey Fire Victims at Shelter

    Lady Gaga was forced to evacuate her Malibu home as the Woolsey fire rages on, but the singer and “A Star Is Born” actress took time to visit a Red Cross shelter on Sunday. “I extend my love to each and every one of you,” Gaga told the displaced crowd at Pacific Palisades High School, […]

  • Jason Roth

    Pandora Names Jason Roth Head of Product and Partnership Communications

    Lady Gaga was forced to evacuate her Malibu home as the Woolsey fire rages on, but the singer and “A Star Is Born” actress took time to visit a Red Cross shelter on Sunday. “I extend my love to each and every one of you,” Gaga told the displaced crowd at Pacific Palisades High School, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad