Lady Gaga Speaks Out for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford: ‘She Was Brave Enough to Protect This Country’

During an otherwise lighthearted appearance promoting her new film “A Star Is Born” on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” Thursday night, Lady Gaga made impassioned statements in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, calling it “heartbreaking” and “one of the most upsetting things I have ever witnessed” that people have discredited and even mocked the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“I am a sexual assault survivor,” Gaga said, speaking forcefully. “Trump the other day was speaking at a rally, and he said, ‘She has no memory of how she got to the party. Should we trust that she remembers the assault?’ And the answer is ‘yes.’ I also know this woman is smart because she’s a psychologist – she’s no dummy. If someone is assaulted or experiences trauma, there’s science and scientific proof – it’s biology – that people change. The brain changes. What it does is it takes the trauma and it puts it in a box and it files it away and shuts it so that we can survive the pain.

“And it also does a lot of other things. It can cause body pain. It can cause baseline elevations in anxiety. It can cause complete avoidance of not wanting to even remember or think about what happened to you. But what I believe that have seen is that when this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered, and that box opened. And when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country.”

