Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Leaked Texts to Kesha Criticizing Katy Perry

Lady Gaga has set the record straight about her text exchange with Kesha in which she made critical remarks about fellow pop artist Katy Perry. Gaga tweeted Friday that the texts were outdated and no longer reflect her feelings toward Perry.

“Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul,” she wrote. “End of story.”

.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2018

Perry responded in kind to Gaga’s apology, saying “Love you too friend. Onward and upward.”

The Twitter love comes after the texts were revealed in court documents used in the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke that started in 2014.

The text exchange begins with Kesha telling Gaga that she “was crying a lot today and needed my mom. I’m really upset with Katy Perry,” according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. “she could bring the whole thing to a head but she won’t.”

The disagreement spurs from what Perry maintains is a misunderstanding — that Perry was also sexually assaulted by Dr. Luke, but refused to speak out in support of Kesha.

Perry denied Kesha’s claim that she was “raped by the same man” in a July 2017 deposition, responding to the claims with “Absolutely not.”

Gaga’s involvement began when she replied to Kesha’s texts about Perry, saying, “She is probably really afraid to lose everything,” according to the documents. “U are really strong standing up to him, she’s not as strong as u yet.”

Kesha replied, “your [sic] right. I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she’s so mean. it’s hard,” to which Gaga responded, “Do u want me to see if I can talk to her. I know she’s mean. … She makes me angry about s— [but] I just try to have empathy for her.”

Kesha refused Gaga’s offer, replying, “it’s not my battle.”

In her 2017 deposition, Perry responded to Kesha and Gaga’s claims, saying, “They think I was raped and I was not.”

Perry chose to remain neutral, saying, “People were generally very angry at me for not saying anything,” but that “I want to stay out of it because I know them both [Kesha and Dr. Luke] and I empathize with both of them,” she said. “The only two people that know what really went on are those two people.”