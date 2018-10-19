Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Release ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ Music Video

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have released the official music video for “I’ll Never Love Again,” the heartbreaking final track on the “A Star is Born” soundtrack.

Gaga teased the video on her Twitter Friday after it was released exclusively on Apple Music.

Gaga, Cooper, Interscope Records and Warner Bros. developed a campaign for the soundtrack that involved being deliberately stingy about giving audiences too much of the music (or its accompanying imagery) too soon. They released the soundtrack album day-and-date with the film, and only issued one audio track, “Shallow,” a week prior to the movie’s release. But now that large swaths of America have seen the film, the stars and producers aren’t being so protective of the songs as spoilers.

“I’ll Never Love Again” was one of the numbers they most wanted to keep in check until audiences had a chance to experience it in theaters. The song appears in the last scene of the movie, and without giving too much away for those who have yet to see it, it is performed in two different interlocking settings, both by Cooper and Gaga together at a piano, and by Gaga alone on stage. Cooper and Gaga famously sang all of their parts live during the making of the film, something Cooper insisted on, and “I’ll Never Love Again” is no exception.

In its first week, the Interscope soundtrack reached over 231,000 in equivalent album consumption units. If you count it as a Lady Gaga album — and for the purpose of statistics, Interscope is — “A Star is Born” is her fifth consecutive No. 1 album, which would give her the title of most No. 1 albums by a female artist this decade.

The “I’ll Never Love Again” music video is available to stream on Apple Music here.