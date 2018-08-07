Lady Gaga Announces Dates for Two Different Las Vegas Residency Shows

Lady Gaga has announced dates and details for her residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas, which launches on Friday, Dec. 28.

The residency will feature two unique shows in the venue: “Lady Gaga Enigma” is “a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other,” while “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

“I can’t wait to share ‘Enigma’ with all of my fans and with Las Vegas,” the singer said. “We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International, said, “Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular. Welcoming her into our family will firmly position Park MGM as the city’s most exciting new destination.”

Citi is the official credit card of the residency, presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International.

Members of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT to Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. For more information, visit GagaVegas.com.

Tickets starting at $77.90 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Monday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages including meet and greets also will be available. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts International Call Center.

2018 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows

December 28; 30 – 31

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows

January 17; 19; 24; 26; 31

February 2

May 30

June 1; 6; 8; 12; 14

October 17; 19; 23; 25; 31

November 2; 6; 8

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO Shows

January 20

February 3

June 2; 9