Lady Antebellum Signs With Big Machine

Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella.

The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of the Year for 2011’s “Need You Now,” as well as six Country Music Association Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, and four straight American Music Awards for Favorite Country Group.

The trio is comprised of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.

“Lady Antebellum is the consummate vocal group,” said BMLG President/CEO Scott Borchetta. “Hillary, Charles and Dave have a special chemistry that only the greatest bands of all time have and what you see is what they sing – and it’s the sort of thing no label can create, only magnify. I am delighted that we get to assist them in writing the next chapter in their extraordinary career.”

Added Lady A’s Hillary Scott: “We have been truly blessed throughout our career to work with some of the brightest people in music. We’ve watched BMLG become the powerhouse they are from the sidelines and couldn’t be more excited to become part of their family. We hope to honor all the people who have been part of our story over the last 10 years – can’t wait to work with some old friends again and are excited for where it takes us all together!”

Big Machine is home to Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts, among other hit acts.

CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Courtesy Big Machine

Pictured above (from left): BMLGR’s Matthew Hargis, BMLG’s Sandi Spika Borchetta,

BMLGR’s Jimmy Harnen, Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, BMLG’s Scott Borchetta, Lady A’s Dave Haywood, BMLG’s Andrew Kautz, Allison Jones and Mike Rittberg