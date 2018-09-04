Lady Antebellum Signs With Big Machine

The trio was previously signed to Capitol Nashville.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Antebellum - Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott & Charles KelleyThe 52nd ACM Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 02 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella.

The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of the Year for 2011’s “Need You Now,” as well as six Country Music Association Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, and four straight American Music Awards for Favorite Country Group.

The trio is comprised of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.

Lady Antebellum is the consummate vocal group,” said BMLG President/CEO Scott Borchetta. “Hillary, Charles and Dave have a special chemistry that only the greatest bands of all time have and what you see is what they sing – and it’s the sort of thing no label can create, only magnify. I am delighted that we get to assist them in writing the next chapter in their extraordinary career.”

Added Lady A’s Hillary Scott: “We have been truly blessed throughout our career to work with some of the brightest people in music. We’ve watched BMLG become the powerhouse they are from the sidelines and couldn’t be more excited to become part of their family. We hope to honor all the people who have been part of our story over the last 10 years – can’t wait to work with some old friends again and are excited for where it takes us all together!”

Big Machine is home to Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts, among other hit acts.

Lady Antebellum
CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Courtesy Big Machine

Pictured above (from left): BMLGR’s Matthew Hargis, BMLG’s Sandi Spika Borchetta,
BMLGR’s Jimmy Harnen, Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, BMLG’s Scott Borchetta, Lady A’s Dave Haywood, BMLG’s Andrew Kautz, Allison Jones and Mike Rittberg

Popular on Variety

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

More Music

  • Lady Antebellum - Dave Haywood, Hillary

    Lady Antebellum Signs With Big Machine

    Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella. The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of […]

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Selling Home Where She Overdosed

    Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella. The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of […]

  • Jenifer Mallory Named EVP/GM of Columbia

    Jenifer Mallory Named Executive VP/GM of Columbia Records

    Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella. The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of […]

  • Thom Yorke of Radiohead at Grant

    Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Previews ‘Suspiria’ Soundtrack With Eerie Title Song (Listen)

    Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella. The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of […]

  • Disney

    Hollywood Bowl to Host 'Nightmare Before Christmas' 25th Anniversary Concerts

    Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella. The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of […]

  • Jay-Z to Present City of Hope

    Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Chief Jon Platt

    Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella. The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of […]

  • Lil Pump

    Lil Pump Tells Fans He's Going to Jail for Parole Violation

    Country trio Lady Antebellum has signed with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, the company announced today. They were previously signed to Capitol Nashville through which they released six full-length albums. Both companies fall under the Universal Music Group umbrella. The group has sold more than 18 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards including Record and Song of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad