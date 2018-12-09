×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: 30 Seconds to Mars, Smashing Pumpkins Rock KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Almost Acoustic Christmas Smashing Pumpkins
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

KROQ held the first night of its annual Almost Acoustic Christmas on Saturday at the Forum, and from new punk to ska to classics from the ’90s, the Los Angeles institution served up a formidable line-up.

Smashing Pumpkins got top billing at the concert, joining groups like 30 Seconds to Mars, Bad Religion, Greta Van Fleet, and the Interrupters. Read highlights from night one of Almost Acoustic Christmas below:

Holiday Headliners
Thirty Seconds to Mars and Smashing Pumpkins were the final two acts of the night, following up a line-up that proved to be eclectic. Thirty Seconds to Mars was the group to really get the crowd on its feet, however. Frontman Jared Leto, as he often does, made the whole set interactive, whether balloons were being launched into the crowd or he was inviting more than a dozen audience members on stage to dance. And even if it comes off as aggressive sometimes, it does work.

From one famous leading man to another, Leto gave way to Billy Corgan, who took the stage in a flowing red, white, and gold ensemble — for Christmas, we can only assume. It’s of course memorable when Smashing Pumpkins rolls through hits like “Today” and “Tonight, Tonight,” but guitarist James Ida really stole the show when he handled vocals on the band’s cover of the Cure’s “Friday I’m in Love.”

Related

Young and Hungry
There’s a lot to be said about being able to nab top talent and big names for an event like Almost Acoustic Christmas. But at its best, you’d hope there’d be an aspect of discovery for a radio station tasked with being a tastemaker in the L.A. area. Night one had no shortage of that, luckily, as it highlighted young bands that may have a single out, but aren’t necessarily household names.

Badflower was a solid choice to open the night, as local band put on a good-old-fashioned rock show. As singer/guitarist Josh Katz marveled, “I haven’t the slightest clue why we’re here… We can’t even get 10 friends to come see us at the Viper Room.” They were followed by AJR, whose “Sober Up” has seen some well-deserved radio play, and performed a presentation on how they produce songs on stage — a charming change of pace. When it came to raw energy, though, it’s hard to beat the Interrupters, the ska band that joined up with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong for a surprise rendition of “Tomb Bomb.”

The Great Greta
Greta Van Fleet who were just nominated for four Grammys on Friday including best new artist, stunned the crowd, fans and newcomers alike. The young group rocked the crowd with their Zeppelin-inspired sound (thanks in large part to Josh Kiszka’s vocals) and undeniable energy.

Each member had their moment to shine — guitarist Jake Kiszka played the instrument from behind his head at one point, and drummer Danny Wagner had an impressive solo in the beginning of their performance — and the combination of the group’s young energy and classic style led to a refreshing set. A highlight from this highlight: the soothing, romantic, almost dreamy “You’re the One.”

Tried and True
KROQ has its share of regular performers at its annual shows — but hey, they’re staples for a reason. Bad Religion threw a true-blue punk show, toning down the theatrics of some of the previous bands and still finding time for a Christmas song (because yes, Bad Religion really does love Christmas music). AFI had glam rock appeal and frontman Davey Havok, well, wreaked havoc with an impressive crowd-surf.

And while Third Eye Blind had the unenviable task of following Greta Van Fleet, it was hard not to join in as the crowd sang every word to “Jumper” and “Semi-Charmed Life” — to the point where lead singer Stephan Jenkins once just crossed his arms and let the fans do the work. He noted that they were just there to “f— around” that night, and they seemed to have fun with the gig, which was infectious.

Kroq’s Almost Acoustic Christmas continues on Sunday. Check back on Variety.com to read the review.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Music

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Scores from 'Green Book,' 'Solo,' Others Disqualified from Oscar Race (EXCLUSIVE)

    First-round voting is underway for Oscar’s Original Song and Original Score categories, but Academy music-branch voters are discovering that four talked-about scores are missing from the eligibility list. Music for “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Green Book,” “Mandy” and “The Other Side of the Wind” has been disqualified for various reasons, Variety has learned. More [...]

  • Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford

    Concert Review: Mumford & Sons Ride 'Delta' During U.S. Tour Opener in Philly

    Mumford & Sons have come a long way from their raw and rustic roots to have happily come no way at all.  Even though the British quartet smoothed and softened elements of the rough, intimate folk of their 2007 origin story to include flickering arena-rock guitars (on 2015’s “Wilder Mind”) and windy synths (2018’s “Delta”), [...]

  • The King Eric Clapton A Life

    Rashida Jones, Lili Zanuck Talk Grammy Nominations and the Music-Documentary Gold Rush

    Nothing takes you back to time and a place like the music of a particular era. That’s one big reason why music documentaries are flourishing at a time of enormous demand for high-end docu productions. This year’s five Grammy Award nominees for best music film reflect the appetite for stories about renowned and beloved musical figures, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Varèse Sarabande's Top 10 Sellers List Led by 'Ghost,' 'T2,' 'Star Wars' Albums

    John Carpenter’s “Halloween” music? A “Star Wars” compendium? It’s no shock to see these show up on a list of soundtrack label Varèse Sarabande’s historical 10 biggest selling albums. More surprising? Non-genre soundtracks like “Rudy” and “The Man from Snowy River,” which film music fans snatched up in numbers matching some of the more obvious [...]

  • Jerry Goldsmit with Robert Townson Varese

    As Varèse Sarabande Label Turns 40, Composers Celebrate a Harmonious Partner

    “It’s one of the true pioneering enterprises in our business,” says composer Alan Silvestri about the preeminent film music label, Varèse Sarabande, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Silvestri won a 2001 Grammy for instrumental composition for his theme for “Cast Away,” a movie that has very little music and was an unlikely [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad