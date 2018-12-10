×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Florence + the Machine Leads KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas Night Two

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Almost Acoustic Christmas Florence and the Machine
CREDIT: Greg Chow/REX/Shutterstock

After hosting Smashing Pumpkins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Third Eye Blind on Saturday night, Kroq returned to the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday for night two of its annual Almost Acoustic Christmas bonanza with some very different sets.

Three of the most memorable acts of the night had one things in common: they’re all women who know how to command a stage, especially headliner Florence + the Machine and frontwoman Florence Welch. Read all the highlights below:

Hail Florence (and her machine)

When Florence + the Machine took the stage for the headlining set, it felt like the air in the room changed. Welch is a stellar live performer — the British musician pours herself into every note and uses the entire stage, commanding something of an ethereal presence. It’s hard not to be mesmerized when she belts out tunes like “Ship to Wreck” and the new “Patricia,” a tribute to Patti Smith, but one of the most memorable moments of the night came with the band’s most popular song, “Dog Days Are Over.”

She addressed the crowd, beginning by telling everyone to embrace and tell their concert neighbors that they love them, and then told everyone to put their phones away. “If you see someone with a phone, politely ask them to please put it away,” she told the audience. And when Florence Welch gives you an order, you listen (no, really; even this journalist, trying to take notes, was politely told by two crowd members, “put your phone away!”) It led to a cathartic moment where audience members, both hands free after putting their phones away, jumped to the final half of Florence + the Machine’s triumphant hit.

Related

Women Steal the Show

Even before Florence + the Machine took the stage, two young women provided some of the most unique and riveting sets, starting with Chvrches, led by vocalist Lauren Mayberry. The small Scottish singer-songwriter has big stage presence, and could have been inspired by Welch herself, twirling in a flowing dress and pacing the stage back and forth. Her vocals never wavered on songs like “Bury It” and “The Mother We Share,” and the booming beats of the pop-synth songs translated into the crowd.

A little later, 16-year-old emerging singer-songwriter Billie Eilish absolutely rocked her set. Taking to a relatively minimalistic stage set-up, Eilish brought attitude and personality to a performance that had been highly anticipated throughout the night. Pop culture references flashed in the background (ranging from Tinkerbell to an entire tribute to “Sherlock” villain Moriarty) as she ran through hits, including the memorable “You Should See Me in a Crown.”

#MakeChesterProud

From Linkin Park hits to his own new songs, Mike Shinoda gave a passionate set. But a special moment came in the form of his stripped-down “In the End,” when he beckoned the audience to sing the parts originally sang by Chester Bennington, the late Linkin Park vocalist. It’s not the first time Shinoda has done this — he’s performed this version throughout his recent tour, including at Kroq’s Weenie Roast this past summer — but it’s a beautiful tribute every time regardless without being too somber.

Hits on Hits

When Young the Giant took the stage, they rarely addressed the crowd because, as frontman Sameer Gadhia put it, they were determined to play “as many songs as possible.” And that they did, leading through audience through performances of radio mainstays like “Cough Syrup,” “My Body,” and an especially passionate “Something to Believe In.” Shortly after, Bastille amped up the crowd with its own hits, including “Quarter Past Midnight,” which fittingly turned the rock show into a dance party, and a booming “Pompeii.”

Death Cab for Cutie, having the second-top-billed spot before Florence + the Machine, also rolled through some of their most memorable songs (though, notably, not their most popular, “I’ll Follow You Into the Dark”) for a no-frills performance, focusing only on the music. The band is tight and controlled live, but it could’ve used a little more life after such high-energy sets.

Warming Up

Lovelytheband opened up the show in an act that can best be compared to a good old-fashioned garage band show. Lead singer Mitchy Collins was charming and earnest and, before performing their most popular song “Broken,” gave a touching speech about mental health. “You’re not alone in feeling like this,” he told the crowd. “Asking for help is not weak. Asking for help is absolutely the bravest thing you can do.”

Mike Posner, who took the stage after Lovelytheband, also addressed the crowd with what felt like a sermon at the end of his set, but moreso shined when he got down to the hits, including a rendition of “Ibiza” dedicated to Avicii. A special shoutout has to go to the band’s Jacob Scesney, though, who proved it’s entirely possible to shred on a saxophone.

Read Variety‘s review of Almost Acoustic Christmas night one here

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Music

  • Producer Busbee Launches Joint Venture With

    Maren Morris, Pink Producer Busbee Launches Joint Venture With Warner Bros. Records

    Grammy-nominated Warner/Chappell songwriter and producer Busbee, who’s worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira, today the launch of a joint-venture music company with Warner Bros. Records called Altadena. The new company has also entered into a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner/Chappell Music for its songwriting talent, [...]

  • Dylan O'Brien, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett,

    Travis Knight on Getting the Call to Direct ‘Bumblebee’: ‘Did You Guys Get The Right Number?’

    “Bumblebee” director Travis Knight admits he couldn’t believe it when Paramount Studios and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura called him two years ago, asking him to helm the upcoming “Transformers” movie. “My initial question was, ‘Did you guys get the right number?'” Knight joked at Sunday’s premiere of “Bumblebee” at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. “You’ve seen [...]

  • Eddie Lazarus Sonos

    Sonos Hires Tribune General Counsel Eddie Lazarus as Chief Legal Officer

    Smart speaker maker Sonos has hired former Tribune exec Eddie Lazarus as its new chief legal officer. Lazarus will be in charge of all legal, regulatory, compliance and SEC reporting issues, among other things. Prior to joining Sonos, Lazarus worked as general counsel and chief strategy officer for Tribune Media. Before that, he was chief of [...]

  • Fyre Festival

    Netflix to Release Fyre Festival Documentary Next Month, Debuts Trailer

    The Fyre Festival is a gift that keeps on giving for video streaming services, as Netflix today announced a documentary about the disastrous 2017 festival, which collapsed before it even started and landed its organizer, Billy McFarland, a six-year prison sentence. “Fyre” will be directed by Chris Smith, who helmed last year’s documentary “Jim & Andy: [...]

  • Tom DeLonge

    Tom DeLonge Paranormal Series 'Strange Times' in Development at TBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge left the hugely successful band in 2015 in part to explore other opportunities, including his interest in aliens and the paranormal. His passion resulted in the acclaimed graphic novel, “Strange Times,” which is now being turned into a series for TBS. The series, which Variety can exclusively announce is being [...]

  • NinjaThe Game Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater,

    Ninja: Drake Made Gaming Cool

    Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is in a car headed to some sort of taping when we speak by phone. He can’t tell me where he’s headed, but even if he could, he might not exactly know. Life for the world’s most famous video gamer is at times too busy, too fantastical to completely take in. When Variety [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad