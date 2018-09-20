You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kiss Announce Farewell World Tour: ‘Our Biggest Show Yet’

"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't."

Jem Aswad

Kiss announced tonight their “End of the Road World Tour” — which, obviously enough, will be their last. While the group stopped short of announcing dates, the title suggests the tour will be on the scale of Elton John’s three-year farewell campaign, which launched earlier this month.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” the band said in a statement. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and unstoppable.”

The group made the announcement on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and also performed their 1976 hit “Detroit Rock City.”

Kiss made their reputation as a live act in the mid-1970s with the most over-the-top presentation rock concerts had seen to date, intensifying and exaggerating the fantasy and horror-movie elements Alice Cooper had introduced a few years earlier. Everything about Kiss was larger than life — wild makeup and costumes, fireworks, hydraulic platforms and of course the blood-spitting demon, Gene Simmons — which led many in the rock intelligensia to write off their music. But that intelligensia contained few teenaged boys, and elements of Kiss can be seen in nearly every over-the-top rock band that’s followed.

 

 

  • Kiss Announce Farewell World Tour: 'Our

    Kiss Announce Farewell World Tour: 'Our Biggest Show Yet'

  • Kesha

    Kesha Releases Song 'Here Comes the Change' for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Movie

  • George Ezra plays to a huge

    Ticketmaster Accused of Colluding With Scalpers

  • Alissa Pollack and Sabrina CarpenterVariety Hitmakers

    iHeartMedia Exec VP Alissa Pollack Adds Global Music Strategy to Expanded Role

  • Jamie Foxx Prive Revaux Eyewear launch

    Jamie Foxx’s Eyewear Line Celebrates First Anniversary With New Funding

  • Maroon 5 - Adam LevineMaroon 5

    Maroon 5 to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime

  • XXXtentacion

    Listen to XXXTentacion and Lil Peep's Collaboration, 'Falling Down'

