Khalid Drops Video for ‘OTW,’ Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist.

The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his first single, “Location,” just before his graduation from high school. “American Teen” followed just a few months later and remained in the Billboard Top 200 for 51 weeks, peaking at No. 4; “Location” is certified four-times platinum by the RIAA and “Young Dumb & Broke” is triple-platinum.

In addition to his own work, Khalid has been featured on a number of songs, including hits like Calvin Harris’s “Rollin” with Future, “1-800-273-8255” with Logic and Alessia Cara, “Silence” with Marshmello, “Lovely” with Billie Eilish, and “Youth” with Shawn Mendes — which the pair performed as a a pro-gun-control statement at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year: The pair were joined onstage by the show choir from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz in February. Khalid recently wrapped his third headlining North American tour.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Music

  • Richard Swift of The Arcs performs

    Richard Swift, Singer-Songwriter and Black Keys Collaborator, Dies at 41

    Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his […]

  • Khalid Drops Video for ‘OTW,’ Featuring

    Khalid Drops Video for ‘OTW,’ Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack

    Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his […]

  • U2’s Bono Warns United Nations That

    U2’s Bono Warns United Nations That It, EU and NATO Are ‘Under Attack’

    Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his […]

  • American Music Awards nominations Drake

    Drake's 'Scorpion' Shatters Every Apple Music Record

    Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his […]

  • 'Greatest Showman' Producer Greg Wells on

    'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack: How 2018's Biggest Album (So Far) Came to Be

    Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his […]

  • Drake Scorpion

    Album Review: Drake's 'Scorpion'

    Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his […]

  • Lucas Hedges, Sterling K Brown

    Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown to Star in Musical 'Waves' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad