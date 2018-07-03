Khalid Drops Video for ‘OTW,’ Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack

Khalid dropped a video Tuesday morning for his single “OTW,” featuring collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack. The clip was directed by Calmatic and the song comes from the singer’s 2017 album “American Teen,” which garnered five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist.

The 20-year-old singer moved quickly to stardom after dropping his first single, “Location,” just before his graduation from high school. “American Teen” followed just a few months later and remained in the Billboard Top 200 for 51 weeks, peaking at No. 4; “Location” is certified four-times platinum by the RIAA and “Young Dumb & Broke” is triple-platinum.

In addition to his own work, Khalid has been featured on a number of songs, including hits like Calvin Harris’s “Rollin” with Future, “1-800-273-8255” with Logic and Alessia Cara, “Silence” with Marshmello, “Lovely” with Billie Eilish, and “Youth” with Shawn Mendes — which the pair performed as a a pro-gun-control statement at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year: The pair were joined onstage by the show choir from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz in February. Khalid recently wrapped his third headlining North American tour.