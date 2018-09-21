You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kelly Clarkson Blasts iHeartRadio for Not Playing Her Music

The singer snapped that the company, which owns more than 800 radio stations, isn't showing her new song enough love.

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kelly Clarkson UglyDolls
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson took a shot at iHeartRadio today, tweeting that the network of more than 800 radio stations doesn’t play her songs — or at least not her new one. The remark was in response to a message in which iHeart congratulated Clarkson on her new daytime talk show. The singer and songwriter is scheduled to play the iHeartRadio Music Festival this coming weekend and the company is already in full social media blitz and promotion mode.

“I guess I’m cool enough to invite, but not cool enough to play my record,” Clarkson wrote. She tagged the post with the name of her album, “Meaning of Life” and the hashtag “Truth.” The tweet was promptly retweeted thousands of times.

Clarkson’s last album was released last year to modest success. Although Clarkson is no stranger to hits, her most successful single from the album, “Love So Soft,” peaked at No. 21.

However, that didn’t stop fans from jumping into the fray. Armed with tea-sipping gifs and kind words, they were quick to support Clarkson, praising the singer for having the courage to stand up for herself.

At the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend in Las Vegas, she will be joined by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac and Childish Gambino, among others.

Additionally, Clarkson’s daytime television show, titled “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” was just picked up by NBC, it was announced this week. On the show, Clarkson will serve as host and executive producer alongside husband Brandon Blackstock.

Variety has reached out to iHeartRadio for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More Music

  • Kelly Clarkson UglyDolls

    Kelly Clarkson Blasts iHeartRadio for Not Playing Her Music

    Kelly Clarkson took a shot at iHeartRadio today, tweeting that the network of more than 800 radio stations doesn’t play her songs — or at least not her new one. The remark was in response to a message in which iHeart congratulated Clarkson on her new daytime talk show. The singer and songwriter is scheduled to […]

  • Suge Knight

    Suge Knight Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter in 2015 Fatal Hit-and-Run

    Kelly Clarkson took a shot at iHeartRadio today, tweeting that the network of more than 800 radio stations doesn’t play her songs — or at least not her new one. The remark was in response to a message in which iHeart congratulated Clarkson on her new daytime talk show. The singer and songwriter is scheduled to […]

  • Sara Gilbert House

    Sara Gilbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kelly Clarkson took a shot at iHeartRadio today, tweeting that the network of more than 800 radio stations doesn’t play her songs — or at least not her new one. The remark was in response to a message in which iHeart congratulated Clarkson on her new daytime talk show. The singer and songwriter is scheduled to […]

  • Women in Hip-Hop Industry Get the

    Women in Hip-Hop Industry to Get the Spotlight at A3C Conference

    Kelly Clarkson took a shot at iHeartRadio today, tweeting that the network of more than 800 radio stations doesn’t play her songs — or at least not her new one. The remark was in response to a message in which iHeart congratulated Clarkson on her new daytime talk show. The singer and songwriter is scheduled to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad