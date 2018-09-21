Kelly Clarkson Blasts iHeartRadio for Not Playing Her Music

Kelly Clarkson took a shot at iHeartRadio today, tweeting that the network of more than 800 radio stations doesn’t play her songs — or at least not her new one. The remark was in response to a message in which iHeart congratulated Clarkson on her new daytime talk show. The singer and songwriter is scheduled to play the iHeartRadio Music Festival this coming weekend and the company is already in full social media blitz and promotion mode.

“I guess I’m cool enough to invite, but not cool enough to play my record,” Clarkson wrote. She tagged the post with the name of her album, “Meaning of Life” and the hashtag “Truth.” The tweet was promptly retweeted thousands of times.

Clarkson’s last album was released last year to modest success. Although Clarkson is no stranger to hits, her most successful single from the album, “Love So Soft,” peaked at No. 21.

However, that didn’t stop fans from jumping into the fray. Armed with tea-sipping gifs and kind words, they were quick to support Clarkson, praising the singer for having the courage to stand up for herself.

At the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend in Las Vegas, she will be joined by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac and Childish Gambino, among others.

Additionally, Clarkson’s daytime television show, titled “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” was just picked up by NBC, it was announced this week. On the show, Clarkson will serve as host and executive producer alongside husband Brandon Blackstock.

Variety has reached out to iHeartRadio for comment.