Paul McCartney, Don Henley, Katy Perry, More Pen Letter to SiriusXM: ‘We Will Boycott’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, some 150 artists and executives, including Paul McCartney, Don Henley, Carole King, Katy Perry, Pink, Sia and hitmaker Max Martin, have signed a letter addressed to the board members of Liberty Media, corporate parent to SiriusXM. At issue: The satellite radio giant’s opposition to Music Modernization Act, which is thisclose to passing in the Senate. Specifically: SiriusXM has raised objections to the CLASSICS portion of the bill, which aims to protect recordings released before 1972 from falling out of copyright protection.

Says attorney Dina LaPolt, one of several advocates working on behalf of the MMA (as an advisor to SONA, or Songwriters of North America), in a statement to Variety: “As we continue to move from a product based business to a service based business, bringing the antiquated copyright act into the digital realm, SiriusXM’s unwillingness to support songwriters and artists is complete travesty given that every other group in the music industry has endorsed the bill. This shows their disgusting corporate greed at the expense of America’s greatest treasures..…. our legacy artists.”

Adds Ross Golan, songwriter and host of the popular podcast “And the Writer Is…”: “The music community is standing in solidarity like never before. In only 48 hours, 200 legends put their name on the line to show that we are not just music. We are an army. This letter is only a warning shot.”

The Music Modernization Act is scheduled to be “hotlined” today by the Senate — at which point any Senator has 24 hours in which to object to the bill passing out of the Senate without an official vote (Senate leadership does this for bills with high cosponsor counts that they know would sail through if a vote was forced or needed) — the legislation is facing one final hurdle in the form of objection by SiriusXM.

The letter, which was also signed by Carly Simon, Ryan Tedder, Charlie Puth, Gloria and Emilio Estefan as well as Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and members of The Doors and the Mamas and the Papas, is addressed to SiriusXM chairman of the board Greg Maffei, programming chief Scott Greenstein and CEO Jim Meyer along with the Liberty Media board members. The endorsement of so many top artists represents a credible threat to the business of SiriusXM’s music channels, particularly as it involves specialty programs — for instance, the Beatles channel, among the most popular of SiriusXM’s offerings.

The MMA bill was passed unanimously in the Senate Judiciary Committee in June following a unanimous approval of similar legislation by the House of Representatives a month earlier.

Variety has reached out to SiriusXM for comment.

Read the letter to SiriusXM in its entirety below:

Dear Greg Maffei, Scott Greenstein and Jim Meyer and Liberty Media Board of Directors Evan D. Malone, David E. Rapley, Larry E. Romrell, Brian M. Deevy, Andrea L. Wong, Robert R. Bennett, M. Ian G. Gilchrist and John C. Malone:

I’m writing you with grave concern about SiriusXM’s opposition to the Music Modernization Act (Classics Act included).

I’m CCing some of the greatest songwriters and artists in the history of the music business to show our solidarity in support of this legislation in its current form. We are all aware of your company’s objections and trepidation but let me say that this is an opportunity for SiriusXM to take a leadership position. As you are aware, 415 Representatives and 76 Senators have already cosponsored the MMA along with industry consensus. It’s SiriusXM vs all of us. We can either fight to the bitter end or celebrate this victory together. Rather than watch bad press and ill will pile up against SiriusXM, why not come out supporting the most consequential music legislation in 109 years? We do not want to fight and boycott your company but we will as we have other opponents. Stand with us! Be brave and take credit for being the heroes who helped the MMA become historic law! Momentum is building against SiriusXM and you still have an opportunity to come out on the right side of history. We look forward to your endorsement but the fire is burning and only you can put this out.

Sincerely yours,

Ross Golan and Legends CC-ed Here

Artists:

Sir Paul McCartney

Don Henley

Stevie Nicks

Mick Fleetwood

Steven Tyler

Joe Perry

Carole King

Carly Simon

Katy Perry

P!nk

OneRepublic: Ryan Tedder

Sia

Charlie Puth

The Doors: John Densmore Robby Krieger

Hootie & the Blowfish: Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld

Alessia Cara

Thomas Rhett

Carole King

Bebe Rexha

Jason Derulo

Nelly Furtado

Colbie Caillat

Aloe Blacc

Eddie Money

Jefferson Airplane: Grace Slick, Jorma Kaukonen, and Jack Casady

The Mamas And The Papas: Michelle Phillips

Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox

Semisonic: Dan Wilson

Sonic Youth: Kim Gordon

The Pixies: Joey Santiago

Eurythmics: Dave Stewart

The Fray

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Karen O

Bird and The Bee: Inara George

Little Feet: Lowell George Estate

Garbage: Shirley Manson

Gloria & Emilio Estefan

KC and The Sunshine Band: Harry Casey

The Pretenders: Chrissie Hynde

Tom Higgenson: Plain White T’s

Chris Isaak

Carly Simon

Grace VanderWaal

LP

Jewel

Songwriters:

Max Martin

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Diane Warren

Stargate

J Kash

Justin Tranter

Ashley Gorley

Allee Willis

Ricky Reed

Julian Bunetta

Billy Steinberg

Skylar Grey

Rock Mafia

Oak Felder

Greg Wells

Ali Tamposi

Luke Laird

Savan Kotecha

Busbee

Kara DioGuardi

John Ryan

Jason Evigan

David Hodges

Jesse Shatkin

Rick Nowels

Desmond Child

Marc Shaiman

Ammar Malik

Louise Goffin

Shelly Peiken

Toby Gad

Lindy Robbins

Ester Dean

Bonnie McKee

Louis Bell

Zach Crowell

Sarah Aarons

Nicolle Galyon

Damon Bunetta

Ian Kirkpatrick

Simon Wilcox

Linda Perry

Nolan Lambroza

Michelle Lewis

Mozella

Claude Kelley

Doc Pomus Estate

Dallas Davidson

Ross Copperman

Sarah Hudson

James Newton Howard

Troy Verges

Wayne Kirkpatrick

Captain Cuts

Steve Lashley

Stephen Bray

Harvey Mason

Kevin Cronin

Neil Ormandy

Oliver Heldens

Andrew Cedar

Steve Solomon

Jayson Dezuzio

Stuart Crichton

Charlie Handsome

Erika Ender

Antonia Armato

Tim James

Kasim Sultan

Andreas Carlsson

Jay Landers

Anne Preven

Claudia Brant

Richard Jay Alexander

The Heavyweights

Rudy Perez

Steven Lashley

David Simmons

Anthony Preston

Danielle Brisebois

Andre Lindal

Executives/Business:

Dina LaPolt

Aaron Bay Schuck

David Gray

Katie Vinten

Ben Singer

Rachel Kurstin

Dan Petel

Aaron Rosenberg

Ed Howard

Alastair Lloyd Webber

Kenny Aronoff

Adam Anders

Lou Taylor

Jon Lind

Maria Egan

Andrew Luftman

Amanda Berman

Andrew Gould

Susan Genco

Connie Lim

Jeff Jampol

Justin Frazier

Kristina Grossman

Ben Mawson

Ed Millet

Sheryl Louis

Companies:

Modest Management

Big Deal Music

Milk And Honey

Mega House Music Mgmt