Katharine McPhee Zings ‘American Idol’ Taylor Hicks in Get-Out-the-Vote Message

“American Idol” Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee has a message for fans: elections have consequences.

To prove her point, McPhee tweeted a photo of herself and “Idol” winner Taylor Hicks on the night she lost to the strong voting bloc of the Soul Patrol.

“Voting matters. Register here,” McPhee wrote as a caption with the hashtag “#midterms2018.”

Hicks shot right back on Twitter, writing, “You’re right, voting DOES matter! But you’re a little late to the party, Kat.” His tweet included a link to a pro-voter registration PSA video in which he appears, that was posted five months ago on Facebook.

Since the two competed on “Idol” in 2006, both Hicks and McPhee have transitioned to areas of entertainment beyond music.

McPhee has had acting roles on NBC’s “Smash,” the CBS show “Scorpion,” and a starring role on Broadway in “Waitress.” She is engaged to Grammy-winning producer David Foster and the two recently showed up to toast former “Idol” judge Simon Cowell as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hicks starred as Teen Angel on Broadway in Grease, won a Grammy Award for his participation in a performance of Rebecca Black’s “Friday” (featured on Jimmy Fallon’s “Blow Your Pants Off” comedy album) was the first Idol to headline a residency in Las Vegas (ahead of judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler). He also owns restaurants and is the host of the food and travel show, “State Plate.” The Soul Patrol can see Hicks live on Nov, 29 at City Winery in Nashville where he’ll perform “Night Moves: The Classic Songs of Bob Seger.”