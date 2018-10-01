Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’ Album Pushed Back to November

It looks like fans of Kanye West will have one more reason to get up early on Black Friday.

Kim Kardashian West tweeted that her husband’s latest project, “Yandhi,” will drop on Nov. 23, almost a month after its initial release date Sept. 29. This will be West’s third album this year, following “Ye” and “Kids See Ghosts,” his collaboration with Kid Cudi.

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

The announcement comes days after West’s strange “Saturday Night Live” performance, during which he performed in a Make America Great Again hat. After the show, he delivered a politically charged rant to boos from the audience, where West discussed his support for President Donald Trump, as well as his promise to run for president in 2020.

The following day, West retweeted a photo mashup of himself in a bottle suit alongside his wife Kim Kardashian’s famous champagne photo, before saying that “SNL” creator Lorne Michael had invited him back to host the show later in the year.

Trump tweeted in support of West saying, “I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it). No longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

West first teased his new album last month with a mysterious Twitter picture, depicting a CD similar to the design of 2013’s “Yeezus,” albeit with a different colored strip of tape on the cover. West also accompanied the post with word “Yandhi” and the initial release date, set to coincide with his “SNL” performance.

West later confirmed the album with another tweet, in which he officially announced the release of the album “Yandhi.” He acknowledged that it would likely debut behind Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” album. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely,” he wrote on Twitter. “The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

West previously told Fader that songs from “Yandhi” would featured contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, 6ix9ine and XXXtentacion.