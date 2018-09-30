Kanye West Underwhelms on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Delivers Political Rant After Show Ends

UPDATED: Anyone seeking a great musical performance from Kanye West didn’t get it on “Saturday Night Live” tonight. He can be a galvanizing performer, as his previous appearances on “SNL” attest, but musically speaking, the three songs the show generously gave him varied between mediocre and flat-out bad. According to footage on social media, he remained onstage after the broadcast ended and delivered a political speech referencing Trump, the film “Get Out” and his own statement that he would run for president in 2020.

In the opening spot, West performed “I Love It” with Lil Pump, with the pair dressed as bottles of Perrier and Fiji water (respectively) that recalled Justin Timberlake’s “Liquorville” skits on the show. The pair smiled and rapped stiffly as a video of Adele Givens (who also appears on the studio version of the song) was projected on a screen behind them. While the song’s chorus was self-censored to “You’re such a freaky girl,” it sounded like a few profanities slipped out during the track’s brief two minutes. The costumes were funny, but even many fans of the song agreed that the performance was not strong.

The reaction on social media was largely merciless.

It must be a hard life still stanning Kanye. — Quinta (@quintabrunson) September 30, 2018

I'm one of the biggest Kanye fans on the planet. Lol but nah this ain't it, chief #snl pic.twitter.com/1eAhcQOrNC — Polo Maruwa (@polomaruwa10) September 30, 2018

For the second performance, he was joined by Teyana Taylor for a new song that leaked over the summer with a chorus that includes the line “We got love.” (Taylor’s “K.T.S.E.” was one of the string of five West-produced albums in five weeks that dropped in May and June). Clad in brown pants, boots and a black shirt. The two bounced through the track competently, standing still while the voiceover that ends the song ran for nearly a full minute.

Finally, instead of the show’s usual sendoff — during which the cast and guests wave and chat while the credits roll and house band plays — the cast quickly left the stage to clear room for West, Kid Cudi and 070 Shake to perform “Ghost Town,” from West’s album “Ye.” West wore a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivered his lines competently, but Cudi was painfully off-key during his and 070 Shake — who is strong on the album — was uneven vocally. As the credit-roll ended, West was inviting either the cast or the audience onstage, although only a couple of castmembers were seen before it went to a commercial.

West promised that another album, “Yandhi” — his third of the year, including “Ye” and his “Kids See Ghosts” collaboration with Kid Cudi — would arrive on Saturday night, although it had not appeared on streaming services by the time the show ended on the East Coast.

According to Pitchfork (citing Chris Rock’s Instagram story), West remained onstage and gave a speech to the audience after his final performance. In the clips, he references his promise that he would run for president in 2020 and also discussed his support for President Trump, referring to the “sunken place” (a racism reference in the film “Get Out”), saying “So many times I talk to a white person about this and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”