Kanye West to Guest on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Ye is coming to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Twitter Tuesday that Kanye West — aka “Hurricane Kanye” — will be striking Thursday.

Details on their topics of conversation weren’t released, but they’ll likely talk about West’s controversial political remarks and possibly his recent album, “ye,” which was released in June. West’s wife, Kim Kardashain West, is also active politically, having met with President Trump to advocate for the clemency of Alice Marie Johnson and bring attention to the plight of those given long sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

West does not make late night appearances frequently, and he has a history of making his mark when he does. He last appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2013 when he gave a passionate monologue about everything from the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to classism. He’s made controversial remarks in the recent past, including implying in May that slavery is a choice. West went on to clarify his comments on Twitter, writing that he meant that slaves were “mentally enslaved.”

Viewers can tune in Thursday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC to watch the interview.