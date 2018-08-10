You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kanye West Talks Kim Kardashian’s Visit With President Trump on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Is the world ready for another round with Kanye West? That was many people’s reaction when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the controversial recording artist and outspoken Trump supporter would be appearing on this show this week. Following West’s barrage of albums in May and June — in which five albums by or produced by him were released in five weeks — he’s kept a relatively low profile (for him, anyway), tweeting regularly but easing back on the type of full-frontal media assault we saw in the Spring. Are we due for another round, or was this just a clearing of the air? Time will tell, but in the meantime, it’s a relief to note that while West’s appearance was a little distracted at times, at least his sense of humor is intact.

Among several notable moments, Kimmel discussed Kim Kardashian’s visit to the show last week and her meeting with the president, and the fact that she was able to convince Trump to grant clemency to a first-time drug offender who’d been sentenced to life in prison. West responded with a fairly innocuous answer about how passionate Kardashian is about the issue.

Kimmel followed by asking, “Were you ever concerned about your wife being alone in the Oval Office with president Trump?”

West deadpanned, “Well, he is a player!”

Variety will have more on West’s appearance on Kimmel later this evening.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Rowland Perkins Dead

    Rowland Perkins, Creative Artists Agency Co-Founder, Dies at 84

    Is the world ready for another round with Kanye West? That was many people’s reaction when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the controversial recording artist and outspoken Trump supporter would be appearing on this show this week. Following West’s barrage of albums in May and June — in which five albums by […]

  • the price is right

    TV Roundup: CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Daytime Slate

    Is the world ready for another round with Kanye West? That was many people’s reaction when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the controversial recording artist and outspoken Trump supporter would be appearing on this show this week. Following West’s barrage of albums in May and June — in which five albums by […]

  • Bobby Brown

    10 Key Moments From Summer TCA: Leslie Moonves, LeBron James and Bobby Brown

    Is the world ready for another round with Kanye West? That was many people’s reaction when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the controversial recording artist and outspoken Trump supporter would be appearing on this show this week. Following West’s barrage of albums in May and June — in which five albums by […]

  • The View ABC

    Abby Huntsman Expected to Join 'The View' at ABC

    Is the world ready for another round with Kanye West? That was many people’s reaction when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the controversial recording artist and outspoken Trump supporter would be appearing on this show this week. Following West’s barrage of albums in May and June — in which five albums by […]

  • Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj to Perform on VMAs From ‘Iconic New York Location’

    Is the world ready for another round with Kanye West? That was many people’s reaction when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the controversial recording artist and outspoken Trump supporter would be appearing on this show this week. Following West’s barrage of albums in May and June — in which five albums by […]

  • Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day

    Apple Orders Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney Comedy Straight to Series

    Is the world ready for another round with Kanye West? That was many people’s reaction when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that the controversial recording artist and outspoken Trump supporter would be appearing on this show this week. Following West’s barrage of albums in May and June — in which five albums by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad