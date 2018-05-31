How to Listen to Kanye West’s New Album

Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture.

Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for a communal listening session and discussion -12am ET- download STATIONHEAD to weigh in https://t.co/5Hi69RmCgV pic.twitter.com/e4vUcaVc4A — STATIONHEAD (@STATIONHEAD) May 31, 2018

Via an app called Stationhead, West is holding an exclusive listening session that will air live at midnight. Considered a “social radio” app, Stationhead will offer fans the ability to participate in a live public discussion after listening to the album. To join, listeners are required to download the app and simply launch it at midnight, according to Vulture. However, the app is apparently only available to iPhone users.

Stationhead has yet to specify whether or not users needs to be signed up or have a subscription, but the app can also be accessed through Spotify and Apple Music accounts, once logged in.

For regularly scheduled listening sans discussion, fans can head to Apple Music to tune in. The untitled album will also be released on Spotify.

As far as tracks are concerned, West tweeted in April that his new album would have seven songs.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

The rapper also took to Twitter to announce his upcoming album with Kid Cudi — set for a June 8 release.

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018