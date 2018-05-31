How to Listen to Kanye West’s New Album

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture.

Via an app called Stationhead, West is holding an exclusive listening session that will air live at midnight. Considered a “social radio” app, Stationhead will offer fans the ability to participate in a live public discussion after listening to the album. To join, listeners are required to download the app and simply launch it at midnight, according to Vulture. However, the app is apparently only available to iPhone users.

Stationhead has yet to specify whether or not users needs to be signed up or have a subscription, but the app can also be accessed through Spotify and Apple Music accounts, once logged in.

For regularly scheduled listening sans discussion, fans can head to Apple Music to tune in. The untitled album will also be released on Spotify.

As far as tracks are concerned, West tweeted in April that his new album would have seven songs.

The rapper also took to Twitter to announce his upcoming album with Kid Cudi — set for a June 8 release.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Listen to Kanye West's New Album

    How to Listen to Kanye West's New Album

    Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture. Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for […]

  • Kanye West

    Live Updates From Kanye West's Album Listening Party in Wyoming

    Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture. Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for […]

  • Neil Portnow and Ken Ehrlich

    Grammys Producer Ken Ehrlich on Neil Portnow's 'Step Up' Comment, Exit: 'We've Listened'

    Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture. Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for […]

  • Lil Dicky

    FX Orders Lil Dicky Comedy Pilot With Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun Producing

    Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture. Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for […]

  • Maroon 5 Girls Like You

    Maroon 5 Enlists Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez for Star-Studded 'Girls Like You' Music Video

    Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture. Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for […]

  • Ticketfly

    Ticketfly's Website Taken Offline After Hacker Intrusion

    Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture. Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for […]

  • Neil Portnow

    Grammy Chief Neil Portnow Will Exit in 2019

    Kanye West’s latest album is set to drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET. Aside from the usual suspects like Apple and Spotify, the philosophizing Twitter user is also inviting fans to head to Stationhead for a “communal listening session and discussion” to “weigh in” on the rapper’s latest music venture. Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad