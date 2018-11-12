You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

See Kanye West and Kid Cudi Perform Inside a Giant Glass Box at Camp Flog Gnaw

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Well, did anyone expect them to just stand there and rap? On his last two tours, Kanye West has performed atop a flying stage and alongside a giant fake mountain, and for the live debut of his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi at Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday night, the duo performed inside a rectangular glass box that hovered over the stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The box was reminiscent of both West’s floating stage and a similar box that Lorde employed, mostly as a backdrop, during her recent “Melodrama” tour.

West and Cudy’s 45-minute set, which was livestreamed and began at around 11 p.m. West Coast time, spanned material from the duo’s debut album, released earlier this year, as well “Paranoid” from West’s “808s & Heartbreak,” Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” and others (setlist appears below). West, whose hair is now dyed red, may have been under-rehearsed for the set, as he frequently dropped or seemingly forgot lyrics, sang flat and/or ran out of breath.

Kids See Ghosts was one of five West-produced albums to drop in five weeks in May and June of this year. Another West album, “Yandhi,” is expected to drop on Nov. 23.

Related

While no plans for a full-scale tour have been announced, it’s hard to imagine that such an elaborate set was assembled for a one-off concert. West has spoken of Kids See Ghosts as an ongoing project — and, as with everything having to do with him in 2018, anything is possible.

Other performers at Camp Flog Gnaw, Tyler, the Creator’s annual festival, included Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Lauryn Hill, Pusha T, Brockhampton and more.

Kids See Ghost setlist:

Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1

Feel the Love

Fire

4th Dimension

Freeee

Reborn

Kids See Ghosts

Cudi Montage

Welcome to Heartbreak

Paranoid

Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)

Ghost Town

View this post on Instagram

kids see ghosts

A post shared by Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (@campfloggnaw) on

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Music

  • Kanye West and Kid Cudi Perform

    See Kanye West and Kid Cudi Perform Inside a Giant Glass Box at Camp Flog Gnaw

    Well, did anyone expect them to just stand there and rap? On his last two tours, Kanye West has performed atop a flying stage and alongside a giant fake mountain, and for the live debut of his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi at Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday night, the duo performed inside […]

  • Jason Roth

    Pandora Names Jason Roth Head of Product and Partnership Communications

    Well, did anyone expect them to just stand there and rap? On his last two tours, Kanye West has performed atop a flying stage and alongside a giant fake mountain, and for the live debut of his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi at Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday night, the duo performed inside […]

  • Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Rushed to Hospital

    Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Rushed to Hospital

    Well, did anyone expect them to just stand there and rap? On his last two tours, Kanye West has performed atop a flying stage and alongside a giant fake mountain, and for the live debut of his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi at Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday night, the duo performed inside […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad