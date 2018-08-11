You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kanye West Drops New Song, ‘XTCY’ (Listen)

Jem Aswad

Kanye West
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Less than two days day after his comparatively sedate appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kanye West dropped a new song called “XTCY” early Saturday morning.  DJ Clark Kent tweeted a link to the track: “Sitting in the studio with my man [Kanye West] and he said… ‘Clark, let that new “XTCY” joint go!!!’” West retweeted the link soon afterward.

Minimalist and consisting of little more than a bassline, an elaborately looped voice saying the song’s title, West’s vocal and an occasional moan from a woman who kind of sounds like she might be in a state of ecstasy.

The single’s cover art, revealed via download, is a photo of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters from Kylie’s 21st birthday party (also Thursday night), both giving the finger to the camera. The sisters get a mention in the song’s semi-pornographic lyrics:  “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister in law you would smash? I got four of them” (at press time, even the analysts at the lyric site Genius hadn’t touched that one yet). We even get a reprise of the immortal “poopity scoop” from West’s trolling track “Lift Yourself” from May, which was immortalized in a Donald Glover-led “Saturday Night Live” skit later that week.

The song marks West’s first release since his barrage of five albums by or produced by him released within five weeks: Pusha T’s “Daytona,” his own “Ye” — celebrated with an all-star listening session in Wyoming — his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi, Nas’ “Nasir” and arguably the best of the batch, Teyana Taylor’s “K.T.S.E.”

Download “XTCY” at WeTransfer via DJ Clark Kent’s tweet below.

  Kanye West

    Kanye West Drops New Song, 'XTCY' (Listen)

  Marilyn Manson Murray Miller

    Marilyn Manson, Murray Miller Sexual Assault Cases Declined by L.A. District Attorney

  Trey Anastasio House

    Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio Loses Big on Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Cottage

  Demi Lovato Rehab

    Demi Lovato Temporarily Checks Out of Rehab for Treatment in Chicago

  Leonard Bernstein

    'West Side Story' Was Defining Work for Legendary Composer Leonard Bernstein

  Issa Rae and Miguel

    How HBO's 'Insecure' Teamed Up With RCA Records and 'Afropunk' for Music Discovery

