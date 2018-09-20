Kanye West Blasts Drake, Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford: ‘None of Y’all Speak on My Wife’

In a series of Instagram videos released Thursday, Kanye West calls out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford for drama revolving around his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The rapper says now that he is “out of the sunken place,” and he can express how he really feels. He spoke about Drake’s beef with Pusha T, who took shots at the Canadian rapper in the track “The Story of Adidon.”

“If I wasn’t in a medicated state, I would have had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat.’ And I spoke about that and took accountability for that,” West says in one of four videos. “The fact that people are making rumors that you f—ed my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit.”

Fans have speculated that the line “Kiki, do you love me?” in Drake’s “In My Feelings” was the rapper admitting he was involved with Kardashian West. The reality star has denied those rumors.

“You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Ranita and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri,'” West says. “So when you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where it come from,’ you’re too smart for that, bro. You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused.”

Then, West’s rant returns to Pusha T’s diss track, and maintains he did not give Pusha T the information that Drake impregnated a former porn star.

“Now I done told you, I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby, your baby mama, nothing like that. That didn’t come from me,” West says. “But when you played that record for me in the studio that said, ‘Yo we got some Kylies, we got some Kendalls,’ I told you, ‘Travis [Scott] is your man. Don’t make no record like that. That man just had a baby with [Kylie Jenner]. That’s gonna be offensive to her.'”

The track West references may be Drake and Future’s unreleased song “Kylie/Kendall” that Future posted to his Snapchat last March.

In another video, West takes aim at Kardashian West’s ex, Nick Cannon.

“[When] you get in an interview, don’t mention my wife,” West says about Cannon’s comments on the alleged fling between Kardashian West and Drake.

Finally, West criticizes model Tyson Beckford, who left a comment on Instagram saying he was unimpressed with Kardashian West’s body.

“As far as Tyson Beckford goes, don’t speak on my wife, bro. None of y’all speak on my wife, period,” West says in another video. “What is you talking about? I’m married, we in love, we a family.”

The relationship between West and Drake has been rocky, with the former collaborators taking shots at each other in recent months. Most recently, Drake dropped his new song “No Stylist” on Thursday, and which includes the line, “I told her don’t wear no 350s around me” — which could be a reference to West’s Yeezy 350 sneaker line.