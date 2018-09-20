You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kanye West Blasts Drake, Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford: ‘None of Y’all Speak on My Wife’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kanye West
CREDIT: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In a series of Instagram videos released Thursday, Kanye West calls out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford for drama revolving around his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The rapper says now that he is “out of the sunken place,” and he can express how he really feels. He spoke about Drake’s beef with Pusha T, who took shots at the Canadian rapper in the track “The Story of Adidon.”

“If I wasn’t in a medicated state, I would have had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat.’ And I spoke about that and took accountability for that,” West says in one of four videos. “The fact that people are making rumors that you f—ed my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit.”

Fans have speculated that the line “Kiki, do you love me?” in Drake’s “In My Feelings” was the rapper admitting he was involved with Kardashian West. The reality star has denied those rumors.

“You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Ranita and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri,'” West says. “So when you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where it come from,’ you’re too smart for that, bro. You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused.”

Then, West’s rant returns to Pusha T’s diss track, and maintains he did not give Pusha T the information that Drake impregnated a former porn star.

Related

“Now I done told you, I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby, your baby mama, nothing like that. That didn’t come from me,” West says. “But when you played that record for me in the studio that said, ‘Yo we got some Kylies, we got some Kendalls,’ I told you, ‘Travis [Scott] is your man. Don’t make no record like that. That man just had a baby with [Kylie Jenner]. That’s gonna be offensive to her.'”

The track West references may be Drake and Future’s unreleased song “Kylie/Kendall” that Future posted to his Snapchat last March.

In another video, West takes aim at Kardashian West’s ex, Nick Cannon.

“[When] you get in an interview, don’t mention my wife,” West says about Cannon’s comments on the alleged fling between Kardashian West and Drake.

Finally, West criticizes model Tyson Beckford, who left a comment on Instagram saying he was unimpressed with Kardashian West’s body.

“As far as Tyson Beckford goes, don’t speak on my wife, bro. None of y’all speak on my wife, period,” West says in another video. “What is you talking about? I’m married, we in love, we a family.”

The relationship between West and Drake has been rocky, with the former collaborators taking shots at each other in recent months. Most recently, Drake dropped his new song “No Stylist” on Thursday, and which includes the line, “I told her don’t wear no 350s around me” — which could be a reference to West’s Yeezy 350 sneaker line.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Music

  • Women in Hip-Hop Industry Get the

    Women in Hip-Hop Industry to Get the Spotlight at A3C Conference

    In a series of Instagram videos released Thursday, Kanye West calls out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford for drama revolving around his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The rapper says now that he is “out of the sunken place,” and he can express how he really feels. He spoke about Drake’s beef with Pusha T, […]

  • Bjork House

    Björk Seeks Sale of Brooklyn Heights Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a series of Instagram videos released Thursday, Kanye West calls out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford for drama revolving around his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The rapper says now that he is “out of the sunken place,” and he can express how he really feels. He spoke about Drake’s beef with Pusha T, […]

  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to

    Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Compose Music for HBO's 'Watchmen' Series

    In a series of Instagram videos released Thursday, Kanye West calls out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford for drama revolving around his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The rapper says now that he is “out of the sunken place,” and he can express how he really feels. He spoke about Drake’s beef with Pusha T, […]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    RIAA Issues Bullish Mid-Year Report: Revenue Up 10%, Streaming Now 75% of Total

    In a series of Instagram videos released Thursday, Kanye West calls out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford for drama revolving around his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The rapper says now that he is “out of the sunken place,” and he can express how he really feels. He spoke about Drake’s beef with Pusha T, […]

  • Amazon Unveils New Echo Speakers, Audio

    Amazon Unveils New Echo Speakers, Subwoofer, Audio Adapter, Receiver and Amplifier

    In a series of Instagram videos released Thursday, Kanye West calls out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford for drama revolving around his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The rapper says now that he is “out of the sunken place,” and he can express how he really feels. He spoke about Drake’s beef with Pusha T, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad