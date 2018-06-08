You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Album Tracklist Is Wrong — See the Correct One Here

By
Variety Staff

Kid Cudi Kanye West
CREDIT: Tracy Bailey Jr./BFA/REX/Shutterstock

One thing’s for sure: Kanye West keeps his label on its toes. Not only did they help organize last week’s Wyoming expedition in just five days (and over Memorial Day Weekend, no less), they’re dealing with albums that are still being tweaked several hours after the usual midnight-Thursday drop time on streaming services.

West’s album “Ye” arrived at around noon last Friday — we even talked with a label staffer at the airport in Wyoming who was speaking of the challenges presented by local wifi in getting the album to the streaming services — and “Kids See Ghosts,” his collaborative album with Kid Cudi, arrived early this afternoon, and with an incorrect sequence to boot. Shortly afterward, an all-caps press release arrived from the label reading:

“Due to a technical error, songs are sequenced correctly but track titles are currently mislabeled at all partners.

The correct tracklist, in sequenced order, is as follows:

Feel the Love
Fire
4th Dimension (feat. Louis Prima)
Freeee (Ghost Town Pt.2)
Reborn
Kids See Ghosts
Cudi Montage

Changes will be reflected at all partners shortly.”

Following Pusha T’s “Daytona,” “Ye” and “Kids See Ghosts,” there are two more West-helmed albums to come on the next two Fridays: Teyana Taylor’s and Nas’ latest.

 

