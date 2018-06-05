Kanye West and Kid Cudi to Hold Album-Listening Event — But Not in Wyoming

By
Jem Aswad

Kid Cudi Kanye West
CREDIT: Tracy Bailey Jr./BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West made headlines last week by holding a listening session at the Diamond Cross Ranch near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for his new seven-track album, “Ye,” and flying in several hundred media and radio types, DJs and celebrities for the event. The star-studded event was enough to make many people forget that he’s got another album coming — this one a collaboration with longtime associate Kid Cudi called “Kids See Ghosts” — on Friday.

While West posted a tracklist for the album last Friday (with the titles “Feel the Love,” “Kids See Ghosts,” “4th Dimension,” “Cudi Montage,” “Devils Watching,” “Reborn” and one blank spot), anyone who’s followed the progress of West’s albums in recent years knows that the entire album could be re-recorded in the hours leading up to its release; even after last week’s listening event, coproducer Mike Dean took the album back into the studio and was tweaking it until early Friday morning.

And while Cudi’s manager Dennis Cummings announced on Twitter that there will be a listening party — it will be in Los Angeles, not Wyoming, and presumably the flown-in guest list will be minimal. (It was unclear from his tweets which day the party will take place; no further details were available at press time.)

While you can read all about last week’s event here, it’s a safe bet that there won’t be any hip-hop listening parties at the Diamond Cross Ranch: In an interview with The Blast, owner Jane Goliher said it was the “most confusing” event they’ve ever held at the facility, and said that its late start time — it was scheduled to end by 10 p.m. but the album playback didn’t start until 9:30 — and loud volume violated local ordinances and upset the neighbors. Thus, she said, while the experience was generally positive, there will be “no more rappers” holding events at the ranch.

 

