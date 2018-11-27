×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘808s and Heartbreak’ 10-Year Anniversary Tour Set to Launch

Producer Malik Yusef leads the trek, which will feature local artists performing tracks from the Kanye West album.

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album.

The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming to a close in San Francisco. Local artists will be chosen from each city to perform the album in its entirety.

A multi-Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter, Yusef (also known as DJ Good Music the Angel) was a contributing writer and co-producer on the landmark album.

“Any musicians have the ability to be a part of the tour, as the musical acts will be curated through an open application audition,” Yusef said. “Each artist or group will perform songs from the ‘808s & Heartbreak’ album in their own style, paying tribute to Kanye West’s original tracks.” The final performances will be selected by fans in each city through an online voting process.

Yusef, who is signed to Universal Music Publishing, recently released the first of three volumes of his third studio album, “The Matte Blaque Experience,” on Nov. 19.

He spoke to Rolling Stone about revisiting the album, which marked West’s crossover from rapping to singing. His trademark auto-tuned warble made its debut on the album’s breakout single “Love Lockdown,” first performed at the 2008 Video Music Awards.

“We were addressing heartbreak and heartbreak is a two-way street. Sometimes you get your heart broken and sometimes somebody breaks your heart and you gotta own that. You gotta own if you broke somebody’s heart, and that’s not an easy place for us to be as humans to say ‘I was wrong,’” Yusef told Rolling Stone. “That’s one thing we like the least, to say ‘I made a mistake. I did something wrong. I must atone or repent or redeem myself.’ That’s where we were, like, ‘Yo, what have you done wrong, though?’ I think Kanye’s always in that space.”

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Music

  • '808s and Heartbreak' Ten-Year Anniversary Tour

    '808s and Heartbreak' 10-Year Anniversary Tour Set to Launch

    Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album. The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming […]

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Delayed Album, ‘Dummy Boy,’

    Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Delayed Album, ‘Dummy Boy,’ Suddenly Arrives

    Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album. The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming […]

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Variety's Hitmakers Brunch to Honor Adam Levine, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha

    Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album. The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming […]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Offers Student Discounts on Music, Premium Subscriptions

    Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album. The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming […]

  • Pharrell Williams of N.E.R.DLovebox Festival, Gunnersbury

    New Music from Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Wizkid to Feature on Global Citizen EP

    Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album. The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming […]

  • Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

    Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Netflix Special

    Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album. The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming […]

  • Quincy Jones

    Reflecting on Quincy Jones' One-of-a-Kind Career Ahead of Imprint Ceremony

    Ten years after the release of Kanye West’s seminal fourth studio album “808s and Heartbreak,” producer Malik Yusef has announced an anniversary tour featuring local artists performing renditions of tracks from the album. The tour will hit 15 cities across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before coming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad