×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, More Join Grammys’ Dolly Parton Tribute

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close the evening’s performances.

Parton is being honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of her significant creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute—now in its 29th year—provide essential support for MusiCares (www.musicares.org), the charity founded by the Recording Academy that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.

Last year’s honoree was Fleetwood Mac; their performance turned out to be the last to feature Lindsey Buckingham, who parted ways with the group just weeks later. Other past honorees include Tony Bennett, Bono, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, Tom Petty, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Neil Young.

Related

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive  selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception and silent auction will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG; a live auction; a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists; and the award presentation.

Over the course of the last fiscal year, MusiCares provided more than $6.5 million dollars to approximately 8,600 members of the music industry—the largest number of clients served and dollars distributed in a single year in the charity’s history.

Grammy Week culminates with the 61st awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, More Join

    Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, More Join Grammys’ Dolly Parton Tribute

    Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close […]

  • Ailos Journey FInland

    Finland Offers Magical Locations, Top Services

    Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close […]

  • Finnish Rebates Lure Shoots to Northern

    Finnish Rebates Lure Shoots to Northern Wilderness

    Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close […]

  • Finland Ready for Screen Closeup

    Finland Prepares Warm Welcome for Productions Seeking Winter Wonderland

    Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close […]

  • Linda Vester

    Linda Vester Calls on Comcast Board to End Sexual Harassment at NBC

    Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close […]

  • SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars Bryan

    TV News Roundup: ABC Sets Premiere Date for 'Goldbergs' Spinoff 'Schooled'

    Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close […]

  • Preacher AMC Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg

    Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce 'Console Wars' as Limited Series

    Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad