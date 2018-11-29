Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, More Join Grammys’ Dolly Parton Tribute

Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, and Mavis Staples have joined the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. Previously announced performers for the show, which takes place in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week, include Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; Parton herself will close the evening’s performances.

Parton is being honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of her significant creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute—now in its 29th year—provide essential support for MusiCares (www.musicares.org), the charity founded by the Recording Academy that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.

Last year’s honoree was Fleetwood Mac; their performance turned out to be the last to feature Lindsey Buckingham, who parted ways with the group just weeks later. Other past honorees include Tony Bennett, Bono, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, Tom Petty, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Neil Young.

Related Pink, Shawn Mendes, Chris Stapleton, More Join Grammy Tribute to Dolly Parton Julianne Hough to Star as Jolene in 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' at Netflix

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception and silent auction will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG; a live auction; a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists; and the award presentation.

Over the course of the last fiscal year, MusiCares provided more than $6.5 million dollars to approximately 8,600 members of the music industry—the largest number of clients served and dollars distributed in a single year in the charity’s history.

Grammy Week culminates with the 61st awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.