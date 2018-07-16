Kacey Musgraves Announces ‘Oh, What a World’ Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves, whose latest effort “Golden Hour” is one of Variety’s top albums of the year so far, has announced North American dates for her headlining “Oh, What A World” tour. The North American leg of the tour will kick off Jan. 9 in Indianapolis and will continue across the U.S. and Canada before concluding on March 21 in Birmingham (see full list of tour dates below). Artist pre-sale for the North American dates is available now via http://www.kaceymusgraves.com with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local.
These North American dates follow Kacey’s previously announced European dates, which begin Oct. 13 in Oslo and conclude in Dublin on Nov. 6. Musgraves recently completed a series of summer tour dates supporting Harry Styles.
