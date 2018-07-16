Kacey Musgraves Announces ‘Oh, What a World’ Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves, whose latest effort “Golden Hour” is one of Variety’s top albums of the year so far, has announced North American dates for her headlining “Oh, What A World” tour. The North American leg of the tour will kick off Jan. 9 in Indianapolis and will continue across the U.S. and Canada before concluding on March 21 in Birmingham (see full list of tour dates below). Artist pre-sale for the North American dates is available now via http://www.kaceymusgraves.com with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local.

These North American dates follow Kacey’s previously announced European dates, which begin Oct. 13 in Oslo and conclude in Dublin on Nov. 6. Musgraves recently completed a series of summer tour dates supporting Harry Styles.

Oh, What A World: Tour North American Dates

1/9/19 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, Indiana
1/10/19 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, Michigan
1/11/19 Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Ontario
1/12/19 Corona Theatre Montreal, Quebec
1/15/19 State Theatre Portland, Maine
1/17/19 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, New York
1/18/19 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1/19/19 Boch Center Wang Theatre Boston, Massachusetts
1/24/19 The Anthem Washington D.C.
1/25/19 Beacon Theatre New York, New York
1/29/19 Express Live! Columbus, Ohio
1/31/19 Chicago Theatre Chicago, Illinois
2/1/19 The Sylvee Madison, Wisconsin
2/2/19 Palace Theatre St. Paul, Minnesota
2/13/19 The Van Buren Phoenix, Arizona
2/14/19 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, California
2/15/19 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, California
2/16/19 The Masonic San Francisco, California
2/18/19 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, Oregon
2/19/19 Paramount Theatre Seattle, Washington
2/22/19 Paramount Theatre Denver, Colorado
2/28/19 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee
3/1/19 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee
3/2/19 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee
3/8/19 The Bomb Factory Dallas, Texas
3/9/19 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, Texas
3/10/19 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, Texas
3/19/19 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, Tennessee
3/21/19 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, Alabama

 

 

