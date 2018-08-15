Justin Timberlake Signs With Janet Jackson’s Publicist (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Timberlake has a new press representative. The singer has signed with Sunshine Sachs, the firm that represents Janet Jackson, Variety has learned. He will be handled by Paula Witt, whose clients include Jackson and Aerosmith. The company’s founder Ken Sunshine first advised Timberlake back in 2004 following the infamous Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl that year. Sunshine Sachs declined comment.

Timberlake’s press had previously been handled by M2M Construction. The parting was mutual. He had worked with the same public relations strategist for more than 20 years, starting with his days in *NSYNC.

Timberlake recently wrapped the North American leg of his “Man of the Woods” tour where he sold out all 2018 arena dates. He’s currently playing in Europe and heads back to the U.S. on Sept. 19.

In addition, the 37-year-old has a flourishing acting career, having appeared in such films as “The Social Network,” Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Runner Runner” and as a voice character in “Shrek” and “Trolls,” the latter of which yielded the No. 1 Hot 100 hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Timberlake is signed to WME for film and television work as well as touring. He is managed by Johnny Wright and Rick Yorn, who also serve as executive producers, along with Timberlake, on “Spin the Wheel,” a new game show hosted by Dax Shepard that’s set to air on Fox.

On April 30, Timberlake joined his fellow *NSYNC bandmates to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thousands attended the ceremony which took place, appropriately enough, just as it was “gonna be May.”