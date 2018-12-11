×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Justin Timberlake Reveals Rescheduled ‘Man of the Woods’ Tour Dates

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Timberlake Super Bowl
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After postponing six December concerts due to bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake has announced the rescheduled dates for his “Man of the Woods Tour,” all of which will now take place in 2019.

Timberlake had been pushing back dates since late October due to bruised vocal cords, and the singer’s rebooted tour begins Jan. 4 in Washington, D.C., with rescheduled concerts beginning Jan. 28 in Denver.

Just last week, Timberlake took to Instagram to apologize to fans for postponing dates and gave updates on his health.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” he wrote. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

Here’s the list of 2019 dates for the tour:

Jan. 4 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Jan. 6 — Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena

Jan. 8 — Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center

Jan. 10 — Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Jan. 12 — Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

Jan. 15 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

Jan. 17 — Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

Jan. 19 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

Jan. 22 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Jan. 24 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Jan. 26 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Jan. 28 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center*

Jan. 31 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden*

Feb. 4 — Winnipeg, MB, MTS Centre

Feb. 6 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place*

Feb. 7 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place*

Feb. 10 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome*

Feb. 11 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome*

Feb. 14 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena*

Feb. 15 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena*

Feb. 18 — Portland, OR, Moda Center*

Feb. 21 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 22 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center*

Feb. 24 — Sacramento, CA, Golden1 Center*

March 5 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena*

March 8 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena*

March 10 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center*

March 13 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center*

March 15 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena*

March 25 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

March 31 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Apr. 2 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

Apr. 4 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Apr. 6 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center*

Apr. 9 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center*

Apr. 12 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena*

Apr. 13 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena*

*rescheduled date

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Music

  • Justin Timberlake Super Bowl

    Justin Timberlake Reveals Rescheduled 'Man of the Woods' Tour Dates

    After postponing six December concerts due to bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake has announced the rescheduled dates for his “Man of the Woods Tour,” all of which will now take place in 2019. Timberlake had been pushing back dates since late October due to bruised vocal cords, and the singer’s rebooted tour begins Jan. 4 [...]

  • Ley Line Unveils Brian Wilson Documentary,

    Ley Line Unveils Brian Wilson Documentary, 'Hugo Cabret' Musical

    Producers Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page have unveiled Ley Line Entertainment with a Brian Wilson documentary and a “Hugo Cabret” musical in the works. Ley Line said it’s a content development, production, and financing company with projects spanning film, television, stage, and music. Headington financed and produced “The Young Victoria,” “Argo,” “Hugo,” and “World [...]

  • BTS' ‘Burn the Stage’ Claims Biggest

    BTS' 'Burn the Stage' Movie Claims Biggest-Ever Event Cinema Box Office Haul

    BTS concert movie has now garnered the biggest-ever box office haul for an event cinema release. “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has raked in $18.5 million around the world, distributor Trafalgar Releasing told Variety. The film follows Korean boy-band sensations BTS on their Wings tour, which was seen by more than 500,000 fans. The movie [...]

  • Capitol Music Group Names Amber Grimes

    Capitol Music Group Names Amber Grimes Senior VP of Global Creative

    Amber Grimes has been named to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President of Global Creative for Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, to whom Grimes will report. According to the announcement, in her new position, Grimes will be integrally involved in formulating and executing the company’s global [...]

  • Katy Perry Joins 'Final Fantasy Brave

    Katy Perry Joins 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' as Playable Character

    Pop star Katy Perry is going to appear in the mobile role-playing game “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius” starting on Wednesday, Dec. 12, publisher Square Enix announced on Sunday. Perry has created an all-new song for the game called “Immortal Flame.” She’s also lending her likeness to several playable characters. People can grab the first one, [...]

  • Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, Industry Execs

    Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, Industry Execs Sign Anti-Brexit Letter

    Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Paloma Faith, Ed Sheeran manager Stuart Camp and Grammy/Emmy award-winning film composer David Arnold and several leading UK music industry bodies are among the signees of a letter drafted by the new organization Music4EU, stating that Brexit “represents a significant threat to the UK’s music industry” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad