Justin Timberlake Reveals Rescheduled ‘Man of the Woods’ Tour Dates

After postponing six December concerts due to bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake has announced the rescheduled dates for his “Man of the Woods Tour,” all of which will now take place in 2019.

Timberlake had been pushing back dates since late October due to bruised vocal cords, and the singer’s rebooted tour begins Jan. 4 in Washington, D.C., with rescheduled concerts beginning Jan. 28 in Denver.

Just last week, Timberlake took to Instagram to apologize to fans for postponing dates and gave updates on his health.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” he wrote. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

Here’s the list of 2019 dates for the tour:

Jan. 4 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Jan. 6 — Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena

Jan. 8 — Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center

Jan. 10 — Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Jan. 12 — Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

Jan. 15 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

Jan. 17 — Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

Jan. 19 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

Jan. 22 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Jan. 24 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Jan. 26 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Jan. 28 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center*

Jan. 31 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden*

Feb. 4 — Winnipeg, MB, MTS Centre

Feb. 6 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place*

Feb. 7 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place*

Feb. 10 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome*

Feb. 11 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome*

Feb. 14 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena*

Feb. 15 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena*

Feb. 18 — Portland, OR, Moda Center*

Feb. 21 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 22 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center*

Feb. 24 — Sacramento, CA, Golden1 Center*

March 5 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena*

March 8 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena*

March 10 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center*

March 13 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center*

March 15 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena*

March 25 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

March 31 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Apr. 2 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

Apr. 4 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Apr. 6 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center*

Apr. 9 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center*

Apr. 12 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena*

Apr. 13 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena*

*rescheduled date