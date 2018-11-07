Justin Timberlake Postpones Two More Concert Dates

Justin Timberlake, still suffering from bruised vocal cords, has postponed two more shows on his “Man of the Woods” tour. The dates in Tacoma, Wash. previously scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13 will now take place on Feb. 10 and 11 of next year, according to tour promoter Live Nation.

His next scheduled concert is at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. On Nov. 16.

So far, Timberlake has postponed shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City (moved to Jan. 31); Buffalo, New York (moved to Dec. 19) and shuffled a Denver concert planned for Jan. 29 to Jan. 28.

Timberlake has been making the best of his forced hiatus, with a silent appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” last week — during which the host and Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel guessed at what his answers to interview questions might be — and encouraging fans via social media to vote in yesterday’s midterm elections.

The concert postponements began last Wednesday with the Madison Square Garden show.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again, I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J”

He’d successfully sung his way through a gig at the venue two nights earlier, doing his usual two-hour, 26-song set, according to published accounts. Ironically, Monday’s show was a make-up gig itself, following the postponement of a March concert scheduled for Madison Square Garden that Timberlake had put off due to a Nor’Easter.