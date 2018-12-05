Justin Timberlake Postpones Another Concert as Vocal Problems Continue

Justin Timberlake has postponed another show on his “Man of the Woods” tour as his struggle with bruised vocal cords continues. The latest date to be postponed is tonight’s show at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, although as with the other bumped concerts, promoter Live Nation immediately announced a rescheduled date, this one on March 15 at the same venue.

The postponements began when the singer bumped his Oct. 24 date at Madison Square Garden in New York, saying on social media:

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again, I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J”

He’d successfully sung his way through a gig at the venue two nights earlier, doing his usual two-hour, 26-song set. Ironically, Monday’s show was a make-up gig itself, following the postponement of a March concert scheduled for Madison Square Garden that Timberlake had put off due to a Nor’Easter.

But a series of postponements have followed, in Buffalo, N.Y.; Tacoma, Wash.; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Fresno, Calif.; and Portland, OR, along with Oakland.

At press time no announcement had been made on the status of the next date, scheduled for Saturday in Omaha, although a rep for the singer said a statement is expected later today. Timberlake has a total of eight concerts scheduled before the end of the year, with the tour slated to kick off again on Jan. 4 in Washington, DC.